Redux: Detroit

After missing the last month due to a shoulder injury, Monster Energy Factory Yamaha’s Cooper Webb returned to racing in Detroit. Webb had a rather quiet night as he readjusted to racing, qualifying 12th, and finishing 13th in the main event. On his Instagram page, Webb said he experienced a bike problem off the start, and also went down twice in the sand. “Well bit of a kick in the ass tonight. Bike problem on the start left me close to last and fell twice in the sand. Ended up 13th, but learned a lot tonight and I'm back racing. Onward to some ruts.”

GEICO Honda’s Christian Craig was in the eye of the storm on Saturday after he bumped Alex Martin in practice and Martin went flying over a berm. Martin was knocked out of Detroit and will also miss St. Louis this weekend. Craig was fined $3000 and assigned the last gate pick for the main event. That penalty hurt because Craig ended up winning his heat race, but squandering the good gate pick that would have come with it. However, he ended up riding better than he has all year, possibly breaking out of the funk that kept him away from his expected results.

“Well, yesterday went from terrible to great to pretty good,” said Craig in a GEICO Honda statement. “As everyone knows, I had a practice incident with Alex Martin. I let my frustrations get the best of me in the heat of the moment. I could sit here and explain my side of the story, but I’ll still end up in the wrong so I won't. Anyway, I got penalized and fined by the AMA. No matter what I got in my heat I would have last gate pick for the main. I ended up winning my heat which was such a good confidence booster for me. I've been mentally broken this season and I've been trying to get myself to where I was last year. I feel like I'm back as my normal self again. I rode like I knew how and I didn't give up. I got the holeshot and led every lap. I know it was only a heat race win but that one felt really good. Going into the main I obviously knew I was going to be last pick so I took the outside gate and was just gonna go for it. I actually got a really good start but was caught in a first turn pile up. I would have for sure gotten a top five start if that [crash] hadn't happened. I started in 18th and made my way to seventh. With one more lap I could have gotten the two guys in front of me but I was just happy to see myself fight again. This season has been rough and it sucks it's taken me this many rounds to find myself again but I'm thankful I'm healthy and ready for St. Louis next weekend.”

The big first-turn crash was mostly caused by Jordon Smith trying to come from the outside after qualifying through the LCQ. Zach Osborne and Dakota Alix got collected, and Osborne also bumped Craig, who ended up in the Tuff Blocks. Osborne’s scenario was well publicized—he lost his 250SX East Region points lead due to broken spokes, caused in the collision with Smith. Alix was left in pain, though, with a high-ankle sprain. Alix’s Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM team says he is hoping to race this weekend but the decision will come on Friday.