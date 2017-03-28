Racer X Films: Ryan Villopoto, Life After Racing

What, exactly, is Ryan Villopoto doing these days? Our Steve Matthes headed to Poulsbo, Washington, to find his old friend and trash-talking adversary. You can read about it in the May 2017 issue of Racer X Illustrated available now.

As a bonus, while RV was taking Matthes on a tour of his local haunts (including Urban City, the coffee stand owned by Ryan and his wife), photo and video man James Lissimore hooked up some mics and hit record—so now you get to go along for the ride, too. Enjoy this look into Ryan and Steve’s cruise around Washington.