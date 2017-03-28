Racer X Films: Ryan Villopoto, Life After Racing

|

What, exactly, is Ryan Villopoto doing these days? Our Steve Matthes headed to Poulsbo, Washington, to find his old friend and trash-talking adversary. You can read about it in the May 2017 issue of Racer X Illustrated available now.

As a bonus, while RV was taking Matthes on a tour of his local haunts (including Urban City, the coffee stand owned by Ryan and his wife), photo and video man James Lissimore hooked up some mics and hit record—so now you get to go along for the ride, too. Enjoy this look into Ryan and Steve’s cruise around Washington.

Subscribe now to read
Subscribe now to read "Homestead".

 

  • JKL_5391 James Lissimore
  • JKL_5421 James Lissimore
  • JKL_5405 James Lissimore
  • JKL_5353 James Lissimore
  • JKL_5453 James Lissimore
  • JKL_5169 James Lissimore
  • JKL_5350 James Lissimore
  • JKL_5139 James Lissimore
  • JKL_5339 James Lissimore
  • JKL_5389 James Lissimore
  • JKL_5162 James Lissimore
  • JKL_5137 James Lissimore