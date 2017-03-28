Jordi Tixier To Undergo Surgery

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jordi Tixier has been ruled out for the MXGP of Mexico this weekend, the team announced. Tixier injured his leg at the MXGP of Argentina on March 19, and after seeing a specialist in Paris, France, he will undergo surgery tomorrow to repair a damaged tendon.

The team said he sustained the injury in the second moto in Argentina, when “he hit a big hole after one of the biggest jumps on the track, landing hard and resulting in his crash.” Tixier is expected to be out of action for the next few weeks.

“You can’t imagine how disappointing it is to be out of action after three GPs,” he said in a team statement. “I worked so hard this winter and the team did an awesome job to prepare my KX450F-SR which for me is surely one of the best MXGP bikes there is! So being at home and missing some GPs now away from the team is really hard to accept. But there’s no other solution for me as the adductor muscle in my right leg has been affected by the crash when my leg was in extension; so the best decision was to have surgery now and help avoid having anymore troubles with it again in the future.”

Clement Desalle will be the sole rider for the team this weekend in Leon at Round 4 of the FIM World Motocross Championship.