Breakdown: Youth Gone Wild

Watching these 250SX East Region races has been something, hasn’t it? We have gotten a little bit of everything. We’ve seen big get-offs, take-outs, heated podium altercations, fines and penalties, and even a pit stop by the points leader. It has been must-watch entertainment with no predictability whatsoever. Every time there seems to be some pattern developing, fate flips that on its ear. Whether it’s practice or racing, these 250 boys are showing their age and inexperience each and every week.

Pre-season favorite Joey Savatgy jumpstarted his championship with a win in Minneapolis, but leaving Minnesota, it was apparent that Zach Osborne was inbound. His pace was clearly a step above the pack even though he finished third. Wacko Zacho made good on that speed a week later in Atlanta, winning his first ever 250 supercross and further backing it up with another win in Toronto. Behind him, Savatgy and Adam Cianciarulo were all over the map. They both had huge crashes in Toronto and were lucky to leave unscathed, but then Cianciarulo won Daytona, followed by Savatgy no less. Adding to the chaos was dark horse Jordon Smith who seemed to be ready to shake up the championship until Dylan Ferrandis chauffeured him right off the racetrack and into the Toronto soil. Ferrandis would prove to be the downfall for several riders, and he’s not making any friends on the track during his debut season in America. And what about the other pre-season favorite Christian Craig? Christian seemed to suffer from can’t-get-right syndrome. In other words, everything he did in his main events seemed to be wrong.

For all of these guys, they’ve had ups, downs, and everything in between. Amid the chaos, Osborne looked like he was on his way to a championship going into Detroit. He bounced back from a tough Daytona to win Indianapolis and pushed his points lead back to nine. Once again though, the script was ready to flip again. Osborne crashed on the start and needed a new front wheel, putting him a couple of laps down and out of any serious points contention. Smith, who had never won a main event before, took advantage of a Savatgy crash to take the victory. Even with the fall, though, Savatgy would re-take the points lead with Osborne, Cianciarulo, and Smith all within 11 points.