Wil Hahn Becomes Asst. Team Manager at Star Racing

Wil Hahn's post-racing career already includes some moves up the corporate ladder! Last year, Hahn, the 2013 250SX East Champion, announced he was stepping away from racing to accept a role with GEICO Honda to work with its amateur riders. Now, about six months later, Hahn has accepted a position with Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha to become assistant team manager.

“To keep up the team’s competitive edge, we realized that there was a need for an assistant team manager,"explained Brad Hoffman, Star’s team manager, in a team press release. "Wil Hahn was an ideal candidate for the job. In addition to his racing experience, Wil has also gained a reputation for his work ethic and likeable personality.”

Hahn rode for the Star Racing Yamaha team in 2008.

Hahn leaves the GEICO Honda team on good terms, having just worked with the squad through the week's amateur Spring Classic at Freestone Raceway in Texas. GEICO Honda team co-owner Jeff Majkrzak says it's hard to expect someone to turn down a pathway into team management.

Hahn will begin working with the team this weekend in St. Louis. According to the team, he will assist Hoffman in the running of the pro racing team as well as assist with the development of the team’s amateur program.