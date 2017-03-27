Wake-Up Call

Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Detroit - 250SX East
Ford Field - Detroit, MI
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|KTM250SX-F
|2
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|KawasakiKX 250F
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|KawasakiKX 250F
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|YamahaYZ250F
|5
|Kyle Cunningham
|Aledo, TX
|SuzukiRm-z250
|6
|Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
|YamahaYZ250F
|7
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|HondaCRF 250
|8
|Gannon Audette
|Minneapolis, MN
|KawasakiKX 250F
|9
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Caracacus, Venezuela
|YamahaYZ250F
|10
|Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
|YamahaYZ250F
|11
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Cairo, GA
|YamahaYZ250F
|12
|Jesse Wentland
|Elk River, MN
|HondaCRF 250
|13
|Joshua Cartwright
|Tallahassee, FL
|YamahaYZ250F
|14
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|YamahaYZ250F
|15
|Paul Coates
|United Kingdom
|YamahaYZ250F
|16
|Zack Williams
|Elko, MN
|YamahaYZ250F
|17
|Keith Tucker
|Fuquay Varina, NC
|YamahaYZ250F
|18
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|HusqvarnaFC250
|19
|Jeremy Smith
|Marmora, NJ
|YamahaYZ250F
|20
|Jerry Robin
|Hamel, MN
|YamahaYZ250F
|21
|Gradie Featherstone
|United Kingdom
|YamahaYZ250F
|22
|Dakota Alix
|Jay, VT
|KTM250SX-F
Detroit - 450SX
Ford Field - Detroit, MIFull Results
250SX East Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|124
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|115
|3
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|114
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|113
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|86
|6
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|65
|7
|Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
|61
|8
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|60
|9
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Caracacus, Venezuela
|58
|10
|Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
|52
|11
|Kyle Cunningham
|Aledo, TX
|50
|12
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|49
|13
|Gannon Audette
|Minneapolis, MN
|40
|14
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Cairo, GA
|39
|15
|Jesse Wentland
|Elk River, MN
|38
|16
|Kyle Peters
|Greensboro, NC
|37
|17
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|36
|18
|Fredrik Noren
|Lidköping, Sweden
|31
|19
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|26
|20
|Dakota Alix
|Jay, VT
|24
450SX Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|254
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|247
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|207
|4
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|196
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|170
|6
|Davi Millsaps
|Cairo, GA
|152
|7
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|149
|8
|Chad Reed
|Kurri Kurri, Australia
|131
|9
|Broc Tickle
|Holly, MI
|130
|10
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|127
|11
|Josh Grant
|Riverside, CA
|109
|12
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|95
|13
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|79
|14
|Jake Weimer
|Rupert, ID
|75
|15
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|66
|16
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|61
|17
|Mike Alessi
|Apple Valley, CA
|59
|18
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|55
|19
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|51
|20
|Trey Canard
|Shawnee, OK
|51
2017 AMSOIL GNCC, presented by Maxxis
Round 3 – Cannonball
Bike
XC1
|Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|2nd
|Thaddeus Duvall
|Husqvarna
|3rd
|Steward Baylor Jr.
|KTM
|4th
|Jordan Ashburn
|KTM
|5th
|Trevor Bollinger
|Honda
|6th
|Josh Strang
|Husqvarna
|7th
|Ricky Russell
|Yamaha
|8th
|Grant Baylor
|Husqvarna
|9th
|Christopher Bach
|KTM
|10th
|Cory Buttrick
|KTM
XC2
|Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Joshua Toth
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Michael Witkowski
|KTM
|3rd
|Jesse Groemm
|KTM
|4th
|Zack Hayes
|KTM
|5th
|Trevor Barrett
|Yamaha
|6th
|Craig Delong
|Husqvarna
|7th
|Evan Smith
|KTM
|8th
|Austin Lee
|Honda
|9th
|Layne Michael
|Husqvarna
|10th
|Brendan Riordan
|Yamaha
XC3
|Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Jack Edmondson
|KTM
|2nd
|Jason Thomas
|Husqvarna
|3rd
|Paul Whibley
|Yamaha
|4th
|Hunter Neurwirth
|Husqvarna
|5th
|Mark Heresco Jr.
|KTM
|6th
|Jaryn Williams
|Yamaha
|7th
|Samuel Stamper
|Husqvarna
|8th
|Dustin Gibson
|KTM
|9th
|Devan Welch
|Yamaha
|10th
|Joshua Adkins
|Yamaha
XC1 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|85
|2nd
|Steward Baylor Jr.
|72
|3rd
|Thaddeus Duvall
|50
|4th
|Ricky Russell
|43
|5th
|Christopher Bach
|38
|6th
|Trevor Bollinger
|32
|7th
|Russell Bobbitt
|31
|8th
|Grant Baylor
|30
|9th
|Jordan Ashburn
|26
|10th
|Ryan Sipes
|21
XC2 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Joshua Toth
|90
|2nd
|Craig Delong
|61
|3rd
|Michael Witkowski
|58
|4th
|Layne Michael
|58
|5th
|Jesse Groemm
|52
|6th
|Zack Hayes
|43
|7th
|Austin Lee
|41
|8th
|Benjamin Kelley
|36
|9th
|Jesper Borjessen
|30
|10th
|Trevor Barrett
|25
XC3 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jack Edmondson
|90
|2nd
|Jason Thomas
|71
|3rd
|Paul Whibley
|67
|4th
|Mark Heresco Jr.
|52
|5th
|Hunter Neuwirth
|49
|6th
|Dustin Gibson
|43
|7th
|Jaryn Williams
|37
|8th
|Joshua Adkins
|31
|9th
|Nate Smith
|29
|10th
|Samuel Stamper
|21
ATV
XC1
|Finish
|Rider
|ATV
|1st
|Walker Fowler
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Jarrod McClure
|Honda
|3rd
|Chris Borich
|Suzuki
|4th
|Brycen Neal
|Yamaha
|5th
|Adam McGill
|Honda
|6th
|Landon Wolfe
|Honda
|7th
|Tucker Wyatt
|Honda
|8th
|Johnny Gallagher
|Yamaha
|9th
|Joshua Merritt
|Yamaha
|10th
|Martin Christofferson
|Honda
XC2
|Finish
|Rider
|ATV
|1st
|Hunter Hart
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Devon Feehan
|Honda
|3rd
|Greg Covert
|Yamaha
|4th
|Matthew Lindle
|Honda
|5th
|Brandon Icard
|Honda
|6th
|Austin Abney
|Honda
|7th
|Cameron Bruce
|Yamaha
|8th
|Sam Hough
|Honda
|9th
|Bryson Hoppes
|Yamaha
|10th
|Levi Coen
|Honda
XC1 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Walker Fowler
|90
|2nd
|Jarrod McClure
|68
|3rd
|Brycen Neal
|64
|4th
|Chris Borich
|55
|5th
|Adam McGill
|53
|6th
|Landon Wolfe
|44
|7th
|Martin Christofferson
|27
|8th
|Tucker Wyatt
|27
|9th
|Brian Wolf
|22
|10th
|Johnny Gallagher
|21
XC2 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Devon Feehan
|85
|2nd
|Hunter Hart
|72
|3rd
|Greg Covert
|62
|4th
|Matthew Lindle
|61
|5th
|Austin Abney
|41
|6th
|Sam Hough
|40
|7th
|Brandon Icard
|39
|8th
|Levi Coen
|38
|9th
|Cameron Bruce
|30
|10th
|Kenny Shick
|29
Amsoil Arenacross
Round 11 – Reno, Nevada
250AX Night One
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Bike
|1st
|Gavin Faith
|1st
|1st
|Kawasaki
|2nd
|Chris Blose
|2nd
|2nd
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Gared Steinke
|3rd
|4th
|Kawasaki
|4th
|Jace Owen
|5th
|3rd
|Honda
|5th
|Daniel Herrlein
|4th
|5th
|KTM
|6th
|Jacob Williamson
|7th
|6th
|Kawasaki
|7th
|Matt Goerke
|11th
|7th
|Yamaha
|8th
|Cody VanBuskirk
|10th
|8th
|KTM
|9th
|Jared Lesher
|9th
|9th
|KTM
|10th
|Challen Tennant
|6th
|14th
|Yamaha
AX Lites West Region Night One
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Ryan Breece
|Kawasaki
|2nd
|Austin Walton
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Hunter Sayles
|KTM
|4th
|Connor Pearson
|KTM
|5th
|Kinser Endicott
|Yamaha
|6th
|Jeramy Taylor
|KTM
|7th
|James Gardiner
|Yamaha
|8th
|Jared Lesher
|KTM
|9th
|Deegan Von Lossberg
|Yamaha
|10th
|Willy Simons
|Yamaha
250AX Night Two
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Bike
|1st
|Jace Owen
|1st
|1st
|Honda
|2nd
|Gavin Faith
|2nd
|2nd
|Kawasaki
|3rd
|Chris Blose
|3rd
|3rd
|Yamaha
|4th
|Daniel Herrlein
|6th
|4th
|KTM
|5th
|Gared Steinke
|5th
|5th
|Kawasaki
|6th
|Cody VanBuskirk
|7th
|6th
|KTM
|7th
|Travis Sewell
|4th
|11th
|Kawasaki
|8th
|Jacob Williamson
|11th
|7th
|Kawasaki
|9th
|Chris Howell
|8th
|9th
|Husqvarna
|10th
|Kinser Endicott
|9th
|10th
|Yamaha
AX Lites West Region Night Two
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Hunter Sayles
|KTM
|2nd
|Ryan Breece
|Kawasaki
|3rd
|Jared Lesher
|KTM
|4th
|Hunter Hilton
|Husqvarna
|5th
|Austin Walton
|Yamaha
|6th
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha
|7th
|Blaine Silveira
|Honda
|8th
|Challen Tennant
|Yamaha
|9th
|Scott Zont
|Kawasaki
250AX Race to the Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Gavin Faith
|104
|2nd
|Jace Owen
|97
|3rd
|Chris Blose
|93
|4th
|Daniel Herrlein
|80
|5th
|Gared Steinke
|79
|6th
|Travis Sewell
|60
|7th
|Cody VanBuskirk
|58
|8th
|Matt Goerke
|40
|9th
|Ben Lamay
|22
|10th
|Josh Osby
|21
AX Lites West Region Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Hunter Sayles
|86
|2nd
|Ryan Breece
|85
|3rd
|Jared Lesher
|79
|4th
|Hunter Hilton
|51
|5th
|Austin Walton
|34
|6th
|Jeramy Taylor
|32
|7th
|Parker Fleming
|31
|8th
|Kinser Endicott
|26
|9th
|Robbie Wageman
|23
|10th
|Dylan Bolinger
|22
Dutch Masters of MX
Round 1 – Oss, Netherlands
MX1
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|1st
|Max Nagl
|1st
|2nd
|2nd
|Gautier Paulin
|2nd
|3rd
|3rd
|Jeffrey Herlings
|7th
|1st
|4th
|Shaun Simpson
|3rd
|5th
|5th
|Max Anstie
|5th
|4th
|6th
|Kevin Strijbos
|6th
|6th
|7th
|Filip Bengtsson
|9th
|8th
|8th
|Yentel Martens
|8th
|10th
|9th
|Arminas Jasikonis
|13th
|7th
|10th
|Damon Graulus
|12th
|9th
MX2
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|1st
|Brian Bogers
|2nd
|2nd
|2nd
|Jeremy Seewer
|4th
|1st
|3rd
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|3rd
|3rd
|4th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|1st
|6th
|5th
|Miro Sihvonen
|8th
|4th
|6th
|Jago Geerts
|6th
|5th
|7th
|Simone Furlotti
|7th
|7th
|8th
|Freek van der Blist
|11th
|8th
|9th
|Roan van de Moosdijk
|9th
|13th
|10th
|David Herbreteau
|10th
|16th
MX1 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Max Nagl
|47
|2nd
|Gautier Paulin
|42
|3rd
|Jeffrey Herlings
|39
|4th
|Shaun Simpson
|36
|5th
|Max Anstie
|34
MX2 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Brian Bogers
|44
|2nd
|Jeremy Seewer
|43
|3rd
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|40
|4th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|40
|5th
|Miro Sihvonen
|31
James Stewart Spring Championship
|Class
|Rider
|85cc (9-12)
|Jett Reynolds
|85cc (9-13)
|Matthew LeBlanc
|Girls Jr (9-13)
|Tayler Allred
|Super Mini 1
|Stilez Robertson
|Super Mini 2
|Stilez Robertson
|Girls Sr
|Jordan Jarvis
|Women Amateur
|Jordan Jarvis
|Schoolboy 1
|Jake Swoll
|Schoolboy 2
|Lance Kobusch
|250 B
|Derek Drake
|250 B Limited
|Derek Drake
|250 A Pro Sport
|Sean Cantrell
|WMX Pro
|Hannah Hodges
|450 B
|Garrett Marchbanks
|450 B Limited
|Carter Halpain
|450 A Pro Sport
|Justin Cooper
|Vet (35+)
|Andy Mathieu
|Senior (45+)
|Don Bisceglia
A full list of results can be found here.
New Zealand Motocross Championship
Round 4 – Taupo, New Zealand
MX1
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|1st
|Cody Cooper
|2nd
|Rhys Carter
|3rd
|Kayne Lamont
|4th
|Luke Styke
|5th
|Jesse Dobson
MX2
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|1st
|Hamish Harwood
|2nd
|Dylan Walsh
|3rd
|Hadleigh Knight
|4th
|Ethan Martens
|5th
|Logan Blackburn
MX1 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Cody Cooper
|270
|2nd
|Dean Ferris
|238
|3rd
|Rhys Carter
|210
|4th
|Luke Styke
|209
|5th
|Todd Waters
|179
MX2 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Hamish Harwood
|280
|2nd
|Dylan Walsh
|264
|3rd
|Ethan Martens
|207
|4th
|Hadleigh Knight
|193
|5th
|Logan Blackburn
|177
Other 2017 Championship Standings
Amsoil Arenacross
AX Lites East Region
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Justin Cooper
|116
|2nd
|Jacob Williamson
|101
|3rd
|Isaac Teasdale
|99
|4th
|Scott Zont
|62
|5th
|Heath Harrison
|58
|6th
|Brandon Gourley
|52
|7th
|Josiah Hempen
|31
|8th
|Broc Gourley
|30
|9th
|Jayce Pennington
|28
|10th
|Dylan Greer
|26
FIM World Motocross Championship
MXGP Championship Standings
|STanding
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Tim Gajser
|106
|2nd
|Antonio Cairoli
|96
|3rd
|Clement Desalle
|91
|4th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|84
|5th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|82
|6th
|Gautier Paulin
|72
|7th
|Romain Febvre
|65
|8th
|Kevin Strijbos
|56
|9th
|Shaun Simpson
|55
|10th
|Max Anstie
|49
|11th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|48
|12th
|Max Nagl
|46
|13th
|Jeffrey Herlings
|40
|14th
|Jordi Tixier
|36
|15th
|RUi goncalves
|32
|16th
|Arnaud Tonus
|32
|17th
|Jose Butron
|27
|18th
|Tanel Leok
|24
|19th
|Arminas Jasikonis
|20
|20th
|Valentin Guillod
|14
MX2 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jeremy Seewer
|110
|2nd
|Pauls Jonass
|107
|3rd
|Benoit Paturel
|104
|4th
|Julien Lieber
|99
|5th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|99
|6th
|Brent Van doninck
|73
|7th
|Samuele Bernardini
|70
|8th
|Jorge Prado
|67
|9th
|Michele Cervellin
|62
|10th
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|59
|11th
|Darian Sanayei
|57
|12th
|Brian Bogers
|49
|13th
|Adam Sterry
|43
|14th
|Davy Pootjes
|42
|15th
|Thomas Covington
|15
|16th
|Hunter Lawrence
|34
|17th
|Ben Watson
|34
|18th
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|32
|19th
|Iker Larranaga Olano
|19
|20th
|Ivo Monticelli
|25
WMX Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Courtney Duncan
|41
|2nd
|Nicky van Wordragen
|40
|3rd
|Shana van der Vlist
|31
|4th
|Anne Borchers
|31
|5th
|Kiara Fontanesi
|30
|6th
|Larissa Papenmeier
|30
|7th
|Genette Vaage
|28
|8th
|Amandine Verstappen
|27
|9th
|Livia Lancelot
|26
|10th
|Nancy Van De Ven
|25
AMA National Enduro Series
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Steward Baylor Jr
|30
|2nd
|Kailub Russell
|25
|3rd
|Thad Duvall
|21
|4th
|Russell Bobbitt
|18
|5th
|Andrew Delong
|16
|6th
|Trevor Bollinger
|15
|7th
|Cory Buttrick
|14
|8th
|Grant Baylor
|13
|9th
|Jesse Groemm
|12
|10th
|Josh Toth
|11
British Motocross Championship
MX1
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jake Nicholls
|50
|2nd
|Graeme Irwin
|38
|3rd
|Steven Lenoir
|38
|4th
|Brad Anderson
|36
|5th
|Robert Davidson
|29
|6th
|Ashley Wilde
|28
|7th
|Kristian Whatley
|27
|8th
|Jamie Law
|24
|9th
|Gert Krestinov
|23
|10th
|James Harrison
|20
MX2
|sTanding
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Ben Watson
|50
|2nd
|Hari Kullas
|35
|3rd
|Brad Todd
|32
|4th
|Martin Barr
|29
|5th
|Mel Pocock
|29
|6th
|Jake Millward
|28
|7th
|Lewis Tombs
|25
|8th
|Josh Gilbert
|24
|9th
|Todd Kellett
|22
|10th
|Jordan Divall
|20
2017 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Nick Schmidt
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Sam Sunderland
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Brock Hoyer
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Mike Brown
|250 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Marshal Weltin
|450 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Thomas Ramette
|Pro Class
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Graham Jarvis
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Hamish Harwood
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2