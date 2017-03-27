Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Detroit - 250SX East

- Detroit, MI

PositionRiderHometownMachine
1Jordon Smith Belmont, NC KTM250SX-F
2Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA KawasakiKX 250F
3Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL KawasakiKX 250F
4Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France YamahaYZ250F
5Kyle Cunningham Aledo, TX SuzukiRm-z250
6Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI YamahaYZ250F
7Christian Craig Hemet, CA HondaCRF 250
8Gannon Audette Minneapolis, MN KawasakiKX 250F
9Anthony Rodriguez Caracacus, Venezuela YamahaYZ250F
10Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ YamahaYZ250F
11Lorenzo Locurcio Cairo, GA YamahaYZ250F
12Jesse Wentland Elk River, MN HondaCRF 250
13Joshua Cartwright Tallahassee, FL YamahaYZ250F
14Henry Miller Rochester, MN YamahaYZ250F
15Paul Coates United Kingdom YamahaYZ250F
16Zack Williams Elko, MN YamahaYZ250F
17Keith Tucker Fuquay Varina, NC YamahaYZ250F
18Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA HusqvarnaFC250
19Jeremy Smith Marmora, NJ YamahaYZ250F
20Jerry Robin Hamel, MN YamahaYZ250F
21Gradie Featherstone United Kingdom YamahaYZ250F
22Dakota Alix Jay, VT KTM250SX-F
Full Results

Detroit - 450SX

- Detroit, MI

PositionRiderHometownMachine
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO KawasakiKX 450F
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
3Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
4Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
5Davi Millsaps Cairo, GA KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
6Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM HusqvarnaFC450
7Broc Tickle Holly, MI SuzukiRM-Z450
8Josh Grant Riverside, CA KawasakiKX 450F
9Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom HusqvarnaFC450
10Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA HondaCRF 450
11Trey Canard Shawnee, OK KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
12Justin Barcia Monroe, NY SuzukiRM-Z450
13Cooper Webb Newport, NC YamahaYZ450F
14Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA HondaCRF 450
15Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL SuzukiRM-Z450
16Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO HondaCRF 450
17Jake Weimer Rupert, ID SuzukiRM-Z450
18Justin Bogle Cushing, OK SuzukiRM-Z450
19Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL HondaCRF 450
20Mike Alessi Apple Valley, CA HondaCRF 450
21Nick Schmidt Maryville, WA SuzukiRM-Z450
22Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia YamahaYZ450F
Full Results

250SX East Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA124
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC115
3Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA114
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL113
5Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France86
6Christian Craig Hemet, CA65
7Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ61
8Alex Martin Millville, MN60
9Anthony Rodriguez Caracacus, Venezuela58
10Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI52
11Kyle Cunningham Aledo, TX50
12Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK49
13Gannon Audette Minneapolis, MN40
14Lorenzo Locurcio Cairo, GA39
15Jesse Wentland Elk River, MN38
16Kyle Peters Greensboro, NC37
17R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL36
18Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden31
19Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA26
20Dakota Alix Jay, VT24
Full Standings

450SX Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN254
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO247
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France207
4Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA196
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM170
6Davi Millsaps Cairo, GA152
7Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA149
8Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia131
9Broc Tickle Holly, MI130
10Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom127
11Josh Grant Riverside, CA109
12Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA95
13Cooper Webb Newport, NC79
14Jake Weimer Rupert, ID75
15Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO66
16Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL61
17Mike Alessi Apple Valley, CA59
18Justin Bogle Cushing, OK55
19Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany51
20Trey Canard Shawnee, OK51
Full Standings

2017 AMSOIL GNCC, presented by Maxxis

Round 3 – Cannonball

Bike

XC1

Finish Rider Bike
1st Kailub Russell KTM
2nd Thaddeus Duvall Husqvarna
3rd Steward Baylor Jr.  KTM
4th Jordan Ashburn KTM
5th Trevor Bollinger Honda
6th Josh Strang Husqvarna
7th Ricky Russell Yamaha
8th Grant Baylor Husqvarna
9th Christopher Bach KTM
10th Cory Buttrick KTM

XC2

Finish Rider Bike
1st Joshua Toth Yamaha
2nd Michael Witkowski KTM
3rd Jesse Groemm KTM
4th Zack Hayes KTM
5th Trevor Barrett Yamaha
6th Craig Delong Husqvarna
7th Evan Smith KTM
8th Austin Lee Honda
9th Layne Michael Husqvarna
10th Brendan Riordan Yamaha

XC3

Finish Rider Bike
1st Jack Edmondson KTM
2nd Jason Thomas Husqvarna
3rd Paul Whibley Yamaha
4th Hunter Neurwirth Husqvarna
5th Mark Heresco Jr.  KTM
6th Jaryn Williams Yamaha
7th Samuel Stamper Husqvarna
8th Dustin Gibson KTM
9th Devan Welch Yamaha
10th Joshua Adkins Yamaha
Kailub Russell had his hands full with Thad Duvall, but in the end Russell took home his 42nd career overall win.
Kailub Russell had his hands full with Thad Duvall, but in the end Russell took home his 42nd career overall win. Ken Hill

XC1 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Kailub Russell 85
2nd Steward Baylor Jr. 72
3rd Thaddeus Duvall 50
4th Ricky Russell 43
5th Christopher Bach 38
6th Trevor Bollinger 32
7th Russell Bobbitt 31
8th Grant Baylor 30
9th Jordan Ashburn 26
10th Ryan Sipes 21

XC2 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Joshua Toth 90
2nd Craig Delong 61
3rd Michael Witkowski 58
4th Layne Michael 58
5th Jesse Groemm 52
6th Zack Hayes 43
7th Austin Lee 41
8th Benjamin Kelley 36
9th Jesper Borjessen 30
10th Trevor Barrett 25

XC3 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Jack Edmondson 90
2nd Jason Thomas 71
3rd Paul Whibley 67
4th Mark Heresco Jr.  52
5th Hunter Neuwirth 49
6th Dustin Gibson 43
7th Jaryn Williams 37
8th Joshua Adkins 31
9th Nate Smith 29
10th Samuel Stamper 21

ATV

XC1

Finish Rider ATV
1st Walker Fowler Yamaha
2nd Jarrod McClure Honda
3rd Chris Borich Suzuki
4th Brycen Neal Yamaha
5th Adam McGill Honda
6th Landon Wolfe Honda
7th Tucker Wyatt Honda
8th Johnny Gallagher Yamaha
9th Joshua Merritt Yamaha
10th Martin Christofferson Honda

XC2

Finish Rider ATV
1st Hunter Hart Yamaha
2nd Devon Feehan Honda
3rd Greg Covert Yamaha
4th Matthew Lindle Honda
5th Brandon Icard Honda
6th Austin Abney Honda
7th Cameron Bruce Yamaha
8th Sam Hough Honda
9th Bryson Hoppes Yamaha
10th Levi Coen Honda
After riding half the race without front brakes, Walker Fowler extended his win streak to three-in-a-row.
After riding half the race without front brakes, Walker Fowler extended his win streak to three-in-a-row. Ken Hill

XC1 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Walker Fowler 90
2nd Jarrod McClure 68
3rd Brycen Neal 64
4th Chris Borich 55
5th Adam McGill 53
6th Landon Wolfe 44
7th Martin Christofferson 27
8th Tucker Wyatt 27
9th Brian Wolf 22
10th Johnny Gallagher 21

XC2 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Devon Feehan 85
2nd Hunter Hart 72
3rd Greg Covert 62
4th Matthew Lindle 61
5th Austin Abney 41
6th Sam Hough 40
7th Brandon Icard 39
8th Levi Coen 38
9th Cameron Bruce 30
10th Kenny Shick 29

Amsoil Arenacross

Round 11 – Reno, Nevada

250AX Night One

Overall Finish Rider Moto 1 Moto 2 Bike
1st Gavin Faith 1st 1st Kawasaki
2nd Chris Blose 2nd 2nd Yamaha
3rd Gared Steinke 3rd 4th Kawasaki
4th Jace Owen 5th 3rd Honda
5th Daniel Herrlein 4th 5th KTM
6th Jacob Williamson 7th 6th Kawasaki
7th Matt Goerke 11th 7th Yamaha
8th Cody VanBuskirk 10th 8th KTM
9th Jared Lesher 9th 9th KTM
10th Challen Tennant 6th 14th Yamaha

AX Lites West Region Night One

Overall Finish Rider Bike
1st Ryan Breece Kawasaki
2nd Austin Walton Yamaha
3rd Hunter Sayles KTM
4th Connor Pearson KTM
5th Kinser Endicott Yamaha
6th Jeramy Taylor KTM
7th James Gardiner Yamaha
8th Jared Lesher KTM
9th Deegan Von Lossberg Yamaha
10th Willy Simons Yamaha

250AX Night Two

Overall Finish Rider Moto 1 Moto 2 Bike
1st Jace Owen 1st 1st Honda
2nd Gavin Faith 2nd 2nd Kawasaki
3rd Chris Blose 3rd 3rd Yamaha
4th Daniel Herrlein 6th 4th KTM
5th Gared Steinke 5th 5th Kawasaki
6th Cody VanBuskirk 7th 6th KTM
7th Travis Sewell 4th 11th Kawasaki
8th Jacob Williamson 11th 7th Kawasaki
9th Chris Howell 8th 9th Husqvarna
10th Kinser Endicott 9th 10th Yamaha

AX Lites West Region Night Two

Overall Finish Rider Bike
1st Hunter Sayles KTM
2nd Ryan Breece Kawasaki
3rd Jared Lesher KTM
4th Hunter Hilton Husqvarna
5th Austin Walton Yamaha
6th Robbie Wageman Yamaha
7th Blaine Silveira Honda
8th Challen Tennant Yamaha
9th Scott Zont Kawasaki

250AX Race to the Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Gavin Faith 104
2nd Jace Owen 97
3rd Chris Blose 93
4th Daniel Herrlein 80
5th Gared Steinke 79
6th Travis Sewell 60
7th Cody VanBuskirk 58
8th Matt Goerke 40
9th Ben Lamay 22
10th Josh Osby 21

AX Lites West Region Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Hunter Sayles 86
2nd Ryan Breece 85
3rd Jared Lesher 79
4th Hunter Hilton 51
5th Austin Walton 34
6th Jeramy Taylor 32
7th Parker Fleming 31
8th Kinser Endicott 26
9th Robbie Wageman 23
10th Dylan Bolinger 22

Dutch Masters of MX

Round 1 – Oss, Netherlands

MX1

Overall Finish Rider Moto 1 Moto 2
1st Max Nagl 1st 2nd
2nd Gautier Paulin 2nd 3rd
3rd Jeffrey Herlings 7th 1st
4th Shaun Simpson 3rd 5th
5th Max Anstie 5th 4th
6th Kevin Strijbos 6th 6th
7th Filip Bengtsson 9th 8th
8th Yentel Martens 8th 10th
9th Arminas Jasikonis 13th 7th
10th Damon Graulus 12th 9th

MX2

Overall Finish Rider Moto 1 Moto 2
1st Brian Bogers 2nd 2nd
2nd Jeremy Seewer 4th 1st
3rd Calvin Vlaanderen 3rd 3rd
4th Thomas Kjer Olsen 1st 6th
5th Miro Sihvonen 8th 4th
6th Jago Geerts 6th 5th
7th Simone Furlotti 7th 7th
8th Freek van der Blist 11th 8th
9th Roan van de Moosdijk 9th 13th
10th David Herbreteau 10th 16th

MX1 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Max Nagl 47
2nd Gautier Paulin 42
3rd Jeffrey Herlings 39
4th Shaun Simpson 36
5th Max Anstie 34

MX2 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Brian Bogers 44
2nd Jeremy Seewer 43
3rd Calvin Vlaanderen 40
4th Thomas Kjer Olsen 40
5th Miro Sihvonen 31

James Stewart Spring Championship

Class Rider
85cc (9-12) Jett Reynolds
85cc (9-13) Matthew LeBlanc
Girls Jr (9-13) Tayler Allred
Super Mini 1 Stilez Robertson
Super Mini 2 Stilez Robertson
Girls Sr Jordan Jarvis
Women Amateur Jordan Jarvis
Schoolboy 1 Jake Swoll
Schoolboy 2 Lance Kobusch
250 B Derek Drake
250 B Limited Derek Drake
250 A Pro Sport Sean Cantrell
WMX Pro Hannah Hodges
450 B Garrett Marchbanks
450 B Limited Carter Halpain
450 A Pro Sport Justin Cooper
Vet (35+) Andy Mathieu
Senior (45+) Don Bisceglia

A full list of results can be found here

New Zealand Motocross Championship

Round 4 – Taupo, New Zealand

MX1

Overall Finish Rider
1st Cody Cooper
2nd Rhys Carter
3rd Kayne Lamont
4th Luke Styke
5th Jesse Dobson

MX2

Overall Finish Rider
1st Hamish Harwood
2nd Dylan Walsh
3rd Hadleigh Knight
4th Ethan Martens
5th Logan Blackburn

MX1 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Cody Cooper 270
2nd Dean Ferris 238
3rd Rhys Carter 210
4th Luke Styke 209
5th Todd Waters 179

MX2 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Hamish Harwood 280
2nd Dylan Walsh 264
3rd Ethan Martens 207
4th Hadleigh Knight 193
5th Logan Blackburn 177

Other 2017 Championship Standings

Amsoil Arenacross

AX Lites East Region

Standing Rider Points
1st Justin Cooper 116
2nd Jacob Williamson 101
3rd Isaac Teasdale 99
4th Scott Zont 62
5th Heath Harrison 58
6th Brandon Gourley 52
7th Josiah Hempen 31
8th Broc Gourley 30
9th Jayce Pennington 28
10th Dylan Greer 26

FIM World Motocross Championship

MXGP Championship Standings

STanding Rider Points
1st Tim Gajser 106
2nd Antonio Cairoli 96
3rd Clement Desalle 91
4th Jeremy Van Horebeek 84
5th Evgeny Bobryshev 82
6th Gautier Paulin 72
7th Romain Febvre 65
8th Kevin Strijbos 56
9th Shaun Simpson 55
10th Max Anstie 49
11th Glenn Coldenhoff 48
12th Max Nagl 46
13th Jeffrey Herlings 40
14th Jordi Tixier 36
15th RUi goncalves 32
16th Arnaud Tonus 32
17th Jose Butron 27
18th Tanel Leok 24
19th Arminas Jasikonis 20
20th Valentin Guillod 14

MX2 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Jeremy Seewer 110
2nd Pauls Jonass 107
3rd Benoit Paturel 104
4th Julien Lieber 99
5th Thomas Kjer Olsen 99
6th Brent Van doninck 73
7th Samuele Bernardini​ 70
8th Jorge Prado 67
9th Michele Cervellin 62
10th Vsevolod Brylyakov​ 59
11th Darian Sanayei 57
12th Brian Bogers 49
13th Adam Sterry 43
14th Davy Pootjes 42
15th Thomas Covington 15
16th Hunter Lawrence 34
17th Ben Watson 34
18th Calvin Vlaanderen 32
19th Iker Larranaga Olano​ 19
20th Ivo Monticelli 25

WMX Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Courtney Duncan 41
2nd Nicky van Wordragen 40
3rd Shana van der Vlist 31
4th Anne Borchers 31
5th Kiara Fontanesi 30
6th Larissa Papenmeier 30
7th Genette Vaage 28
8th Amandine Verstappen 27
9th Livia Lancelot 26
10th Nancy Van De Ven 25

AMA National Enduro Series

Standing Rider Points
1st Steward Baylor Jr 30
2nd Kailub Russell 25
3rd Thad Duvall 21
4th Russell Bobbitt 18
5th Andrew Delong 16
6th Trevor Bollinger 15
7th Cory Buttrick 14
8th Grant Baylor 13
9th Jesse Groemm 12
10th Josh Toth 11

British Motocross Championship

MX1 

Standing Rider Points
1st Jake Nicholls 50
2nd Graeme Irwin 38
3rd Steven Lenoir 38
4th Brad Anderson 36
5th Robert Davidson 29
6th Ashley Wilde 28
7th Kristian Whatley 27
8th Jamie Law 24
9th Gert Krestinov 23
10th James Harrison 20

MX2 

sTanding Rider Points
1st Ben Watson 50
2nd Hari Kullas 35
3rd Brad Todd 32
4th Martin Barr 29
5th Mel Pocock 29
6th Jake Millward 28
7th Lewis Tombs 25
8th Josh Gilbert 24
9th Todd Kellett 22
10th Jordan Divall 20

2017 Champions

Rider Championship/Race Class
Nick Schmidt​ ADAC MX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
Sam Sunderland​ Dakar Rally Bike
Brock Hoyer​ Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli​ Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Jorge Prado​ Italian Motocross Championship MX2
Mike Brown 250 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Marshal Weltin 450 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Thomas Ramette​ Pro Class Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
Graham Jarvis​ Hell's Gate Bike
Colton Haaker SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
Cody Cooper New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
Hamish Harwood New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2