Smith, Craig, Bobryshev, and Hahn on Pulpmx Show Tonight

The Detroit Supercross is in the rear view mirror and with it, the 2017 supercross series just got more exciting with Eli Tomac’s win. The Pulpmx Show presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing comes in tonight with a complete breakdown of the race from all angles. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in former 250SX winner Blake Wharton in-studio to help him with the show and talk about what Blake’s up to now.

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM’s Jordon Smith won his first 250SX main event in thrilling fashion with a pass on the last lap to win. We’ll talk to Smith, who had to go through the LCQ to get to the main, about the track, the nutty race, and much more.

GEICO Honda’s Christian Craig had an eventful Detroit with a practice move on Alex Martin that left Craig penalized with the last gate pick for the main. Craig crashed in the first turn and rode great to get back to seventh and we’ll have Christian on to talk about everything that went down in Detroit and more.

MXGP regular and Honda’s Evgeny Bobryshev is in California riding and preparing for the MXGP of Leon-Mexico this weekend and he’ll call in to talk about his season so far and thoughts on California life.

Wil Hahn will be on because he’s awesome. Hahn’s going to update us on the amateur race he just went to for GEICO Honda, what he’s doing next, and we’ll bench race as well.

We’ll also have Jason Thomas from Fly Racing on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit and make us laugh.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow

We’ll also answer the N-Fab Question of the Day as well as read off some Race Tech emails. Our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment. The Gear Alloy Cold Call is always fun also right?

Log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 6:00 p.m. PST/9:00 p.m. EST. You can call in at anytime during the show at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching Pulpmx Show and listen live on the Pulpmx App as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com as well as the Pulpmx App on your smartphone or iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on Pulpmxshow.com.

