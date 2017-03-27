Russell Claims 42nd Career Win at Maxxis Cannonball GNCC

SPARTA, Ga. - FMF/KTM Factory Racing's Kailub Russell found himself back on top today, March 26, at the second Annual Maxxis Cannonball GNCC in Sparta, Georgia. The forecasted rain held off for the Round 3 of the AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) series presented by Maxxis, an AMA National Championship, creating a rough and tiresome racetrack by the time the world's fastest off-road racers lined up.

After taking the win just two weeks ago, Russell kept the momentum rolling where he claimed the $250 All Balls Racing Holeshot Award once the race was underway. Coastal Racing/Husqvarna's Ryan Sipes didn't let his injury from last race affect him where he ran right behind Russell off the start.

Rockstar Energy/Factory Husqvarna Racing's Thad Duvall was able to make the pass on Sipes before the first eight miles of the six-lap race was complete. Russell, Duvall and Sipes held a huge gap on the rest of the pack, including Beta USA's Jordan Ashburn who was in fourth. The top three may have had a large gap on the rest of the field, but Russell, Duvall and Sipes were wheel-to-wheel as they emerged out of the woods at the nine-mile marker.