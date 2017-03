We have just three rounds left in the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Region, and four riders are separated by 11 points after Round 6 in Detroit last Saturday.

Joey Savatgy is the current leader, with a nine-point gap on Jordon Smith. Zach Osborne is 10 points back, and Adam Cianciarulo is fourth, 11 points down.

So, who do you think will win the title? Cast your vote below.