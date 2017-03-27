Now Hiring: Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Track Crew

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is looking for track crew members for the entire 2017 Pro Motocross tour. Applicants should be hard working individuals with a strong passion for the sport. This is a great way to get your start in the motocross industry.  

For more Information, please email Gear Services' John Ayers Jr. at Ayers@gear.mx with your resumé and a brief background of your motocross experience, either working in the field or riding. CDL holding applicants are welcome to apply.  