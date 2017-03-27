Mike Alessi, Jacob Hayes Headed to Canada This Summer with Kawasaki

Current Smartop/MotoConcepts Honda rider Mike Alessi will once again be spending his summers up north, as he’s re-signed with Monster Energy/Alpinestars Kawasaki to contest the 2017 MRC Canadian Motocross Championship. Alessi finished sixth overall in the MX1 championship last year and was the runner-up in 2014.

Alessi, currently 17th in the 450 class in Monster Energy Supercross, has spent the last few years racing in Canada, as Smartop/MotoConcepts is currently a supercross-only team.

The team is also bringing back current Amsoil Arenacross rider Jacob Hayes to contest the MX2 class.

“It’s great to have Mike and Jacob back again for 2017,” said team owner Jason Hughes. “Mike was a great addition to our team last year and did a great job. We’re excited to build on last year’s series and capture a title in 2017. I was gutted for Jacob last year, he got hurt at the first round and didn’t get to show his true potential so I’m glad we can bring him back again this season and I know he’ll be a championship contender.”

The 10 round championship begins on June 4 in Kamloops, British Columbia.