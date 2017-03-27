450 Words: Baggett and Millsaps

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM teammates Blake Baggett and Davi Millsaps are absolutely in the hunt every weekend, with podium-level speed and impressive consistency lately, as well. In Detroit, Millsaps ran third for most of the race and made Ryan Dungey work hard to get the spot, while Baggett came from way back to close in on both. On the last lap, Baggett slipped past Millsaps to get fourth. It was a furious 20 minutes plus one lap.

We talked to them about it when they came to the post-race press conference.

Blake Baggett | 4th in 450SX Main Event

Racer X: You were pretty far back.

Blake Baggett: Yeah, I was buried.

What happened?

I went to Chicago and the race was in Detroit. I had a long ways to go! I took I-94 the wrong way.

Okay, no one will admit this, but come on, do you get tired by the end of these races? It’s coming down to the last lap and you’re charging hard from the back the whole time. Are you on the edge, or the limit, physically?

No. When it’s going your way, you can just start that timer over again.