Watch: Alessi Lands on Friese, Neither Go Down

In the first 450 semi last night in Detroit, Smartop/MotoConcepts Honda teammates Vince Friese and Mike Alessi were lucky to walk away unscathed from a crazy sequence of events.

While going over a triple, Alessi landed on the back of Friese, his front tire hitting him in the back. Fortunately for both riders, neither went down. Friese was pushed off the track, but both were able to continue.

Both riders made the main event, with Friese finishing 16th after going through the LCQ. Alessi, who qualified through the semi, finished 20th.