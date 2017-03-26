The Conversation: Tomac, Musquin, Dungey

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac has now won four consecutive races, and seven of the last nine, after last nights win in Detroit, Michigan, site of round 12 of Monster Energy Supercross.

With his win, Tomac has cut Ryan Dungey’s points lead to just seven with five rounds remaining. After a bad start, Dungey finished third for the second straight race.

Dungey’s Red Bull KTM teammate Marvin Musquin claimed second for the second straight week.

All three riders spoke with the media in the post-race press conference. We’ll have full transcriptions later. For now, you can watch the video below.