Insight: Smith, Savatgy, Cianciarulo

Last night in Detroit, Michigan, host of the round six of the 250SX East Region, provided some of the best racing we’ve seen all year, amplified by the major championships implications that came with it.

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM’s Jordon Smith held off a late charge by Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy to claim his first career 250SX win. In the process, he moved to second in points, just nine behind Savatgy, who finished second.

Savatgy’s teammate, Adam Cianciarulo, rebounded from an early washout to pass Dylan Ferrandis late in the race to claim third. Zach Osborne, who entered the night as the points leader, dropped to third in points, 10 back of Savatgy, after being involved in a first turn pileup and finishing 18th.

Smith, Savatgy, and Cianciarulo spoke with the media after the race in the post-race press conference. We’ll have full transcriptions later. For now, you can watch the video below.