Replay: Christian Craig Gets Into Alex Martin in Practice [Update]

For a second straight week there was contact between two riders in pratice. Late in the first 250 qualifying session in Detroit, Christian Craig got into Alex Martin prior to the finish line, and Martin went flying into the start straight.

Martin was slow to get up, and then sat on a Tuff Block while being looked over by the Alpinestars Medical Crew. He did get back on the bike, but didn’t finish the session. His time of 53.947 was fifth fastest.

Craig finished the session in fourth.

[Update]

According to TLD/Red Bull KTM, Alex Martin is out for tonight. We'll update once we hear more.