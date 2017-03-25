Race Day Feed: Detroit

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, your one-stop shop for round 12 of Monster Energy Supercross from Detroit, MI. We’ll be updating this post throughout the day with news, notes and results from practice, heat races, semi races, LCQs and the main events, so be sure to check back. You can also follow Racer X on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to stay up on all the action from today.
(Note: All updates will run top to bottom, starting with the morning report and going through the main event. So, make sure to scroll down for the latest.)
Morning Report
Monster Energy Supercross continues its Midwest swing this weekend, as we’re in a rainy, cold Detroit, Michigan, for round 12 of the championship. This is the fourth consecutive year Detroit has been on the schedule after a five-year absence from 2009 through 2013 and will once again be held at Ford Field, the 65,000-seat stadium located in the heart of the Motor City, which opened in August 2002.
In an ode to the old Pontiac races just down the road, the track will once again go into the stands. There is a bit of a twist this year, as rider’s head into the stands directly off the start. While the track layout is fairly basic, it could present some challenges. There are two sets of whoops—one long (10), and a short one (5) prior to the sand section. If you’re looking for a more comprehensive look at the track, check out Jason Thomas’ Staging Area column.
Entering Glendale, round four of the series, Eli Tomac was facing a 25-point deficit to Ryan Dungey and was seemingly lost in his setup. The team and he made changes prior to that round, and ever since, Tomac has been rolling. Behind three consecutive wins, and six of the last eight, Tomac has cut Dungey’s lead to 12. In the last three races alone, the Monster Energy Kawasaki rider has led 57 of a possible 69 laps. Last weekend in Indianapolis may have been Tomac’s most impressive performance of his recent stretch, as Dungey closed to within a second early in the race, only to have Tomac pull back away and cruise to a third win. With Marvin Musquin passing Dungey late in the race, Tomac made up a valuable five points. Six races remain with just 12 points separating the two. Buckle up, we have a series, folks!
450SX Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|234
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|222
|3
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|185
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|185
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|155
Meanwhile in the 250 class, tensions are high between points leader Zach Osborne and the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team following separate incidents in Indianapolis—in practice with Adam Cianciarulo and in the main event with Joey Savatgy. Jason Weigandt explained a little more about it in Racerhead:
Over in the 250s, from a few things I’ve picked up this week and then again today, things are getting heated between points leader Osborne and the Monster Energy /Pro Circuit Kawasaki teammates Joey Savatgy and Adam Cianciarulo. Everyone heard about the Osborne/AC deal from practice last week (both riders were given warnings from the FIM’s John Gallagher) but Savatgy’s camp was not happy with Zach’s pass for the lead in the main event. Remember what Savatgy said post-race last week:
“Yeah, there was contact in practice and in the main event. I think if that’s what it’s coming down to, then for sure, I’m game. It is what it is. Got to make the pass happen one way or another. So if that’s how you’ve got to get it done, then that’s what we’ll do moving forward.”
Yep, we’ve officially reached the stretch run for 250SX East Region Championship, and, as usually happens, things are getting chippy. (Well, except for that year when Wil Hahn and Marvin Musquin were battling for the title, and they shook hands and wished each other luck on the starting line at Vegas. Somewhere Bob Hannah was smacking his forehead.) Keep an eye out for the white and green bikes on Saturday night.
Behind his third win of the season last weekend, Osborne stretched his lead back to nine over Savatgy, with AC 18 points back after a fifth place finish in Indy.
250SX East Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|111
|2
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|102
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|93
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|90
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|68
In injury news, Monster Energy Factory Yamaha’s Cooper Webb is back in action following a shoulder injury sustained in Minneapolis. It will be interesting to see if Webb can jump right back into the mix after a month away. Cameron McAdoo was supposed to make his GEICO Honda debut this weekend, but will sit out the next two rounds as he continues to deal with a deep cut to his hand.
Action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from Ford Field beginning at 12:50 p.m. EST / 9:50 a.m. PST on Supercrosslive.com. FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry coverage of Round 12 beginning at 7:00 p.m. EST / 4:00 p.m. PST.