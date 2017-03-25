Race Day Feed: Detroit

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, your one-stop shop for round 12 of Monster Energy Supercross from Detroit, MI. We’ll be updating this post throughout the day with news, notes and results from practice, heat races, semi races, LCQs and the main events, so be sure to check back. You can also follow Racer X on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to stay up on all the action from today.

Morning Report



Monster Energy Supercross continues its Midwest swing this weekend, as we’re in a rainy, cold Detroit, Michigan, for round 12 of the championship. This is the fourth consecutive year Detroit has been on the schedule after a five-year absence from 2009 through 2013 and will once again be held at Ford Field, the 65,000-seat stadium located in the heart of the Motor City, which opened in August 2002.

In an ode to the old Pontiac races just down the road, the track will once again go into the stands. There is a bit of a twist this year, as rider’s head into the stands directly off the start. While the track layout is fairly basic, it could present some challenges. There are two sets of whoops—one long (10), and a short one (5) prior to the sand section. If you’re looking for a more comprehensive look at the track, check out Jason Thomas’ Staging Area column.