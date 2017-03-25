Privateer Profile: Anthony Rodriguez

Who did you look up to growing up?

I mean, growing up in Venezuela I always looked up to Pedro Gonzales—from Venezuela, not the Mexican one. He gave me some classes when I was a little kid and I ended up racing him in the pro class over there. And it was some good battles. I ended up winning the last few years. Now he’s actually helping me out racing in the United States. But as a little kid it was always Ernesto Fonseca for sure.

So transitioning into what you’ve got going on now. You had a ride with the Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha team two years ago, then you were with Traders Racing Kawasaki for a year. Now what kind of support are you getting?

People would be surprised. I’m actually making it look more professional than it is because I want to give back to all the sponsors that are giving me support. To be honest, I only have two sponsors that are helping me out with a little money here and there, which is PHXtreme and Backflips Clothing. Nothing too crazy, but it helps a lot. Then MTF is helping me with taking bikes to the races and of course I’ve been living there since 2009, so they’ve always helped me with training and stuff like that. Other than that I really didn’t even have a bike sponsor or anything like that. Motocross companies like FMF, Limited Decals, O’Neal, Gaerne, Rekluse, Mika Metals, Bell, that’s the kind of help I’m getting right now, but really that’s it. It is a 100 percent privateer deal that I’ve got going on.

So how would you say your season is going so far? You’ve gotten three top 10s out of the five races you’ve done so far.

I wasn’t too happy with Daytona. I made it to the main and had a bad start. To say the least, I was very upset with the way I rode at Daytona. Atlanta I couldn’t qualify, that was very unfortunate, I had a crash both in the heat and LCQ. I still think the highlight of my racing this year has been the first round [Minneapolis] definitely with that seventh place. To be honest, I didn’t ride 100 percent at that race, because I came to the race and I wasn’t very confident in myself. I had only had three weeks of riding and I knew it would be one of the harder years in the class—it’s so stacked this year. And when I got position there, I wasn’t sure what I was able to do. I had so much going on in my mind that I lost focus instead of going 100 percent each lap. And I learned from it. Every other weekend after that … Atlanta I was sick and the weekend after Atlanta I was sick as well. So I’ve been struggling a little bit with health, but I finally just got good so I’m looking forward to next weekend [Detroit] again. I do need to qualify better so I can get a better gate so I can get myself up front in the main event. I think that’s going to change everything a whole lot.

Is booking your own flights and hotels … just organizing all that stuff, is that something that is new to you this year and has it maybe distracted you a little bit?

Well not only doing that is a little distracting, but it’s also doing all of my personal stuff. I just now finally got my green card, but before I had it I had to go through a lot of paperwork with my lawyer in order to get the green card. Just trying to get my own sponsors as well and ordering all the parts for my bike and figuring everything out takes a lot out of me. But it’s not an excuse. It is still doable and it’s not holding me back from anything. I just need to wrap my head around it, get it done, and move forward.