Kailub Russell Back On Top Heading Heading Into the Maxxis Cannonball GNCC

MORGANTOWN, W.Va - The 2017 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) series presented by Maxxis, an AMA National Championship, continues this weekend, March 25 and 26, in Sparta, Georgia. FMF/KTM Factory Racing's Kailub Russell heads into the Maxxis Cannonball GNCC in control of the points championship.

Just two weeks ago, Russell stood atop of the podium in Florida where he took command of the points. However, the win wouldn't come easy for him where Rockstar Energy/Factory Husqvarna Racing's Thad Duvall applied the pressure to him for majority of the race.

After suffering from a mechanical issue at the first round, Duvall seems to be back on track. Duvall's past results prove that he has what it takes to come out on top at the Cannonball GNCC.

While the battle between Russell and Duvall inevitable, SRT/KTM's Steward Baylor will be looking to get in the mix, too. The Maxxis Cannonball GNCC was the only race where Baylor finished on the podium in 2016. That could provide an extra confidence boost for Baylor to secure his second win of the year.

XC2 250 Pro points leader, N-Fab/AmPro Yamaha's Josh Toth is setting in an impressive third overall position as the series heads to Georgia. His teammate, Ricky Russell, sits in fourth. Both riders are having a stand-out season, and while the compete in two different classes there may be some teammate rivalry taking place on the track this Sunday.

RPM/KTM's Chris Bach showed great improvement between the first two rounds. With an extra week between Florida and the Cannonball GNCC Bach will be aiming to make a podium appearance.

FMF/KTM Factory Racing's Russell Bobbitt will be the only Georgia resident in the XC1 Pro to line up on Sunday. Bobbitt has been relatively quiet this season, but with better finishes than ever this weekend could be a turning point in his GNCC career.

Sunday's race schedule is as follows: Youth Bike racing begins at 8 a.m., followed by amateurs and women at 10 a.m. and the pros and top amateurs race at 1 p.m.

Adult (12+) gate admission is $20 for the full weekend and $10 for kids (6-11), with kids five and under free. Gate admission includes pro pit access and pro autographs at no additional charge.

The event is co-sanctioned with SETRA, a series that produces local racing events in the Southeast, and will ultimately bring out a full slate of local racers. All local racers are invited to compete at the Cannonball GNCC, as GNCC Racing offers classes for riders of all skill and experience levels. The amateur race entry fee is $50 and riders can sign up at the track. To learn more about GNCC Racing please visit the GNCC101 webpage.

Local racers expected to compete this Sunday will be Mark Lee (Masters A 50+), Sam Cauthen (Super Mini Sr. 14-15), Michael McCloud (Super Senior C 45+), Tom Nagle (Silver Masters A 55), Hunter Barron (250 C Schoolboy 14-17), Jesse Henderson (Super Mini Sr. 14-15), Zach Beverly (Sportsman B), 200 C Schoolboy 12-15), Danny Burkhalter (Golden Masters 60+), Jake Boram (200 C Schoolboy 12-15), brothers Gray (Super Mini Jr. 12-13) and Preston Horton (85 7-11), Joseph McClure (250 C College 18-24), Zach Newman (250 A), Mike Zabarac (Super Senior B 45+), Tim Whitmire (Open B), Davis Vasilatos (250 C Schoolboy 14-17), Ben Thompson (250 C Junior 25+), Chase Sweda (250 B), Genna Squire (Girls 8-15), Kevin Rammer (Vet B 30+) and Gerik Oberster (125 B/C).

Tune into RacerTV.com on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST to catch LIVE coverage of the Pro Bike race at round three. For more information on GNCC Live coverage, visit www.racertv.com. A highlight show featuring the event will air on NBC Sports Network on Sunday, May 28 at 5:30 p.m.

