Racerhead #12

Finally, things are still being sorted out and worked on for the U.S. Grand Prix and Motocross of Nations that were announced at the Daytona Supercross two weeks ago. Everything is on track, but with most of the Youthstream folks at the Grand Prix of Argentina last week—and then headed back to Europe, and then Mexico this coming week—it's been slower in working out details than anticipated. But don't worry, it's all happening, and it's going to be pretty damn cool.

Hate to cut this short, but now I'm off to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to check a few things out, including the old motocross track, just for the heck of it. Here's Racerhead.

Detroit Press Day (Jason Weigandt)

For some reason Detroit’s press day was loaded, with Red Bull KTM (Ryan Dungey, Marvin Musquin, Trey Canard), Rockstar Energy Husqvarna (Zach Osborne, Dean Wilson, Jason Anderson), and RCH Yoshimura Suzuki’s Justin Bogle all riding, as well as Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Mitchell Harrison and some others. I had a good chat with Bogle, who was smiling as usual, but then admitted that there have been many moments this season where it’s been hard to keep that look going. Bogle is a lowly 18th in the 450SX championship points standings and the last few weeks saw him pissed off about a run-in with Musquin, fail in a revenge attempt in a heat race the next week, then miss qualifying for the Daytona main event, and then struggle with an illness in Indianapolis. Bogle says he feels good and fast riding during the week, but can’t get it to translate on Saturday, especially in the main events, where he admits he hasn’t been very good. Bogle’s career has always been a bit of a roller coaster, so he at least knows he has dug himself out from bigger holes to find success again. He knows things just build in one direction, so if he can just have one good race, it can start the ball rolling the right way. But he added that, if he goes all the way to Vegas without a good result, well, “You might want to get me on suicide watch.”

I also talked to Dean Wilson. Dean started the year as a privateer and has since upgraded to factory Rockstar Husqvarna, but all along his goal this season was to just try to stay healthy. This deep into the season, though, Dean is getting hungry for results, but his starts have totally done him in. Dean says he’s had one good start all year, in Dallas, and that was his lone top five of the season. Top fives are Dean’s goal every weekend from here on out.

Based on a few conversations I’ve had with riders lately, Broc Tickle’s podium in Toronto has been a motivator for many. There’s an entire pack of riders that end up very close in speed, and when one of them (Tickle) breaks through, the rest all say “Wait, I have battled with him, so that means I can be a podium guy, too.” Tickle has been riding well lately, but even he will tell you just one good start can make all the difference. Wilson, Bogle, and many more are looking for their moment.