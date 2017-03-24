JGRMX Selects Textron Off Road as Official Utility Vehicle

Huntersville, N.C. – The Autotrader.com/JGRMX Suzuki team is proud to announce Textron Off Road as the official utility vehicle brand of JGRMX. JGRMX uses only the highest quality products available to achieve the level of perfection required for a professional race team. That is why we are proud to add Textron Off Road vehicles to our arsenal of top notch equipment. JGRMX will use a fleet of Textron Off Road Stampede 4x4s to assist in rider transportation, track maintenance, and whatever else is needed while traveling throughout North America. The Stampede’s powerful 80HP EFI engine provides plenty of power to tackle any job that JGR throws its way, and with 24 cubic feet of storage, there is plenty of room to store all of their tools and equipment.

“We have been thrilled with the performance and functionality of the Stampede we have at our training facility. Our track has a lot of steep hills and the Stampede has no trouble hauling our guys and gear. We used a Stampede XTR during our annual photo shoot and it made moving the camera and lighting equipment easy,” said Jeremy Albrecht, the Autotrader.com/JGRMX Suzuki team manager. The Stampede XTR provides the same 80HP EFI engine package, 4-forward facing seats, and a class-leading 30-cubic-feet of storage. Both models come standard with a robust two-year warranty and can be custom fitted with over 70-purpose built genuine accessories. The 2017 Stampede 4x4 just received UTV Action Magazine’s “Best New UTV Player Award.”