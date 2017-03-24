How to Watch: Detroit

Round 12 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, March 25 in Detroit, Michigan. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from Ford Field beginning at 12:50 p.m. EST / 9:50 a.m. PST on Supercrosslive.com.

FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry coverage of Round 12 beginning at 7:00 p.m. EST / 4:00 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend, including information on round three of GNCC.

Monster Energy Supercross

TV Schedule

Round 12 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field

Saturday, March 25

Coverage - 7:00 p.m. EST / 4:00 p.m. PST - FS1

Online Schedule

Qualifying - 12:50 p.m. EST / 9:50 a.m. PST – Supercrosslive.com

Night Show - 450SX and 250SX - 7:00 p.m. EST / 4:00 p.m. PST - Fox Sports Go App

International

Monster Energy Supercross will provide an option to access the action, energy, and excitement in real time outside of North America for the first time via the pay-per-view live stream. Fans will be able to purchase a season pass for $99.99 and stream races live and up to one week following the race. Monster Energy Supercross pay-per-view livestream is available through SupercrossLIVE.com.

amsoil grand national cross country championship

Online Schedule

Round 3 | Maxxis Cannonball | sparta, GA

Saturday, March 25 | Sunday, March 26

Saturday

Maxxis Cannonball Pro ATV - 1:00 p.m. EST - RacerTV.com

Sunday

Maxxis cannonball Pro Bike - 1:00 p.m. EST - RacerTV.com

2017 Standings