Exhaust: Supercross’ Big TV Show

It’s hard to find any data to support that. What matters more is what time the race is on, what network it’s on, and what show came on before it. TV is funny like that. There are a few must-see blockbuster things that all of “America” is aware of, but that’s a tiny part of the TV world. Yeah, everyone knew Seinfeld aired on Thursdays, and everyone knew a Peyton Manning versus Tom Brady game was a better matchup than the Jets against the Bills. But you could probably safely say that 90 percent of the TV shows operate in the ether—it’s just kind of floating out there, and a few people know exactly when and where to catch it, but mostly, it’s just floating, and hoping someone notices.

TV execs know this, and lately, supercross and Fox Sports are working hard to play that game. The real key to ratings isn’t more passing or personality (that stuff helps but it doesn’t make the biggest impact) but rather good time slots, good time zones, good networks, and good lead-ins. Don’t feel bad about that—these things have a huge impact on the ratings of just about everything on TV. Heck, even going back to that Seinfeld reference, the show had terrible ratings until the day NBC put it on after its hit show Cheers, and then everyone accidentally caught it, realized it was awesome, and it was off to the races. NASCAR historians always point to the 1979 Daytona 500 as the launch pad for the sport. It was the first 500-mile race to ever air live on TV. Lore says a huge snowstorm in the Northeast that kept random folks stuck in front of their TVs all day, and then, with that audience all built up, a crazy finish, and a fight at the end set the sport ablaze. Yeah, the fight was cool but if the race wasn’t aired live on CBS during a snowstorm in February, no one would have known. It wasn’t like you could watch it back on VHS, DVR, the internet or even ESPN SportsCenter highlights back then.

So how is supercross learning to work within this system? Moving around start times and networks, for starters. It’s not a coincidence that a few West Coast races started early this year. Also, it was a huge, huge deal for Fox Broadcast Network (not Fox Sports 1) to commit to airing the Indianapolis Supercross race in primetime on Saturday night. Paired up against the NCAA March Madness tournament on one network and an NBA game on another, supercross wasn’t going to be a blockbuster, so Fox wasn’t going to win the ratings battle for the night, but that’s a great and cool piece of negotiating by Feld and the network to get it going anyway. Fox Broadcast Network didn’t win the ratings race, but Monster Energy Supercross drew nearly 900,000 people, which a tweet proclaimed is the largest SX audience ever on Fox. So, a big night for supercross, an okay night for the network. Spectacular to get that kind of opportunity, and it worked.