Jim,

The internet gives us all a big boost of confidence when it comes to confrontation and name-calling. I get that. I understand that as a fan of the sport you certainly have a right to root for your guy and boo and trash talk the guys you don’t like. I get it. But do you think Barcia is happy with the way things have gone for him? He knows he is capable of winning races and that probably makes the whole situation that much worse. He knows JGR has expected him to win since they signed him and he flat out has not delivered. I’m bummed out too that he hasn’t been able to get himself up in the mix at the front of the pack but for you, a guy who probably never made it out of the novice class, to belittle him for his sub-par season is laughable. I wish Justin could show up to your office and make fun of the shitty job you did filing your paperwork or filling out your TPS reports or whatever else you get paid to do. Except nobody cares about what you do, Jim. So maybe, just maybe, you can cut Justin a little slack and concede that while he may not be riding to his full potential he is making a very good living doing something that you are simply incapable of doing.

PING

Good afternoon Sir,

I have a question that I feel can best be addressed by a person who possesses an incredible amount of knowledge and industry insight; someone “in the know,” if you will. Since it is difficult to get in contact with someone of this stature I decided to write you. It seems like this year we have been seeing and hearing about the condition of the Supercross tracks “breaking down” more often than usual. Soft spots between rhythm sections, grooves wearing all the way down to the base layer, deeper ruts/kickers forming very quickly and other issues have been common conversation. Maybe it is just my misperception, but I feel like unordinary track issues are being mentioned weekly. I might be able to write it off as their new “phrase of the season” if it were only during the television broadcast, but I have seen and heard these discussions in many different forms of media. I was hoping that you might have some insight as to what may be going on (or at least maybe make something up that sounds good because I probably won’t know the difference). I look forward to hearing your thoughts on the matter!

Respectfully from Texas,

LC Foethree