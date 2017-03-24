10 Things to Watch: Detroit

If you’ve been using the LCQ as a chance to sneak into the kitchen for a snack and a refreshing beverage, you’ve been missing out. Last week in Indianapolis, Cade Clason put a last-ditch move on AJ Catanzaro in the last turn. To put it mildly, both riders ended up on the ground (and also into the finishline structure), which allowed Adam Enticknap to make his fifth main event of the season. Of course, this kind of action isn’t new—it happens all the time in the LCQ! What are the odds we see more LCQ carnage in Detroit? –Hansel

The Squeeze

Ryan Dungey has the points lead, but you know he’s feeling the squeeze Eli Tomac is putting on him right now. Just four races ago Dungey had a 27-point lead on Tomac. He now has just 12, which means he’s dropped an average of 3.75 points per race to Tomac. It doesn’t take a mathematician to realize that with six races remaining, Dungey won’t retain his lead if the current trend continues. If the champ wants to reign another year, he’s got to figure out a way to stop the bleeding. –Hansel

Mr. Consistency

Need a solid bet for your fantasy picks? It doesn’t get any more reliable than Cole Seely, who has been incredibly consistent so far. In 11 races he’s finished in either fifth or sixth place eight times (he was second, third, and fourth in the other three races), which makes for an average finish of 4.73. Expect Seely to score another top five this weekend as he attempts to gain sole possession of third place (he and Marvin Musquin both have 185 points) in Detroit. –Hansel

The Rookie Returns

Just when Cooper Webb was beginning to breakout of his early-season slump, he injured his shoulder in Minneapolis and missed the next four rounds. MRIs showed no breaks, separations or dislocations in his shoulder, but the deep bruising he did incur, sidelined him for more than a month. After beginning the season well off the pace, and barley cracking the top 10, Webb was much improved over the last four rounds prior to his injury, garnering two top fives. What changed? “Mainly just the mentality of it all, really. I think I’m gaining confidence and getting better and better,” Webb said after his first career podium in Oakland. “The bike is coming around, we’re doing some racing, and racing for me is the best way to push the bike and myself.” Prior to his injury, Webb proved to be a podium threat. How long before he returns to that form? –Chase Stallo