The List: Quiz! Turning Pro

Since 1982, Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, has hosted the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. And while there have been some exceptions—Eli Tomac, Justin Barcia, Cooper Webb, Austin Forkner, Adam Cianciarulo and a few others that turned pro at Hangtown or Glen Helen—Loretta's has marked the last amateur race for riders before turning professional the following week. But, for our quiz below, we’re not counting those last few races. We’re looking to see if you can guess the first full year the riders below competed in as a professional. Some are easy. Others, not so much. By the way, for the racers born outside of the U.S., we're asking for the first full year of racing in America. Happy guessing!

[Note: Click on the image to see the answer on the back.]