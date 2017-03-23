Staging Area: Detroit

Following the 180-degree turn is the first of a few whoops sections, but with a twist. There is a small whoop right out of the berm, just before the actual whoops start. That first whoop will cause riders to readjust before entering the whoops. The fast line will either be to wheelie that first jump or to jump from that one and land on the next whoop in a way that allows blitzing across the top. The latter technique is very difficult and risky because landing too short will bounce riders up and out of whack and landing too far will set the front end in between whoops and that will almost certainly result in a crash. If built correctly, it will add a layer of difficulty to the whoops that is sorely needed.

The next 180-degree turn leads into a dragon-up to dragon-down section. The fast way will be to jump from the single to the top of the dragon’s back and skip across the gap. Landing front end level, riders will be able to blitz down the dragon’s backside before hitting the standard supercross triple. Watch for riders to let their rear ends float to the outside over the triple, setting them up for the next 90-degree left-hand turn. They will then cut across the inside of the turn and double, before blitzing into the next 180. They will build speed out of that berm and blitz the next whoops before a big, nasty sand turn. That right handed, sandy 180 puts the riders into the mechanics area. They will see their pit boards and then set up for a left-hand 90. Then they will either step-on-step-off out of that berm or jump over the tabletop. On paper, jumping over the tabletop looks faster as it allows a 3-2 out of the section. Jumping on-off leaves four jumps to traverse, which sounds easy but isn’t ideal. Going double-double is simple, sure, but is definitely slow. Going 3-1 is faster but that last single jump will upset the momentum and suspension for the next turn. With a berm to turn from, landing into the turn is always going to be faster than singling into the turn. Riders are able to carry more momentum and as they land from a double, they are ready to turn. Singling forces a reset and a pause before the suspension is ready to pivot.

The finish line section is next and looks very simple. Riders will accelerate across a few small bumps before a short finish line jump. That lands riders into a 180 back onto the start straight and off we go for lap two.

Questions I Want Answered:

Will Marvin Musquin change his approach as the points become an issue for Red Bull KTM’s title chances?

Does the 250 aggression from Indy continue in Detroit?

How will Cooper Webb fit into the 450 landscape after several weeks off?