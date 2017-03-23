Official: Cooper Webb Back for Detroit

Monster Energy Factory Yamaha announced today that Cooper Webb will return from a shoulder injury this weekend at Round 12 of Monster Energy Supercross in Detroit.

Webb has been sidelined since crashing in Minneapolis and injuring his shoulder. According to the team, MRIs showed no breaks, separations or dislocations in his shoulder, but the deep bruising he did incur, sidelined him for more than a month.

“I’m extremely excited to be back racing this weekend!” Webb said in a team statement. “I’ve never been to Ford Field, so I’m looking forward to racing somewhere new and being back for all my fans. I’ve been working hard doing therapy for my shoulder and getting myself ready to race again, and I’m very eager to get back out there! I feel good, and I’m ready to go!”

Prior to his injury, Webb captured his first career 450SX podium in Oakland. He is currently 13th in points.