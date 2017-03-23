Injury Report: Detroit

450SX
Colton Aeck – Back, Ribs, Shoulder
Comment: Aeck is working on being ready for 2018 after sustaining two fractured vertebrae, some broken ribs, and a broken shoulder in Arlington.
Jimmy Albertson - Various
Comment: Albertson sustained a number of injuries in Daytona including: fracture of the manubrium and body of the sternum (posteriorly displaced by 1cm), fractured T5 through T7 vertebrae, compression of the T4 through T6, epidural hematoma at T5 (epidural space is the outermost part of the spinal canal), bilateral patchy lung contusions, and a left metacarpal fracture. Jimmy is back home in Oklahoma after undergoing one surgery in Daytona and is expected to make a full recovery.
AJ Catanzaro – Arm
Comment: Catanzaro went down in spectacular fashion in the LCQ last week when Cade Clason got into the back of him right before the finish line. On Instagram Catanzaro said he had some holes in his arm from his footpeg, but would be ready to go for Detroit.
Weston Peick – Kidney and Wrist
Comment: Peick had his cast removed on Wednesday and is expected to be ready for the beginning of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.
Ken Roczen – Wrist, Elbow, Forearm
Comment: Roczen is out indefinitely after a big crash at Anaheim 2 left him with injuries to his wrist, elbow, and radius (forearm). We recently talked with Ken at his home in Florida and got an update on his recovery.
Cooper Webb – Shoulder
Comment: Webb will return to action this weekend after sustaining deep bone bruising in Minneapolis.
250SX
Tony Archer – Head
Comment: Archer crashed in his heat race in Indianapolis and sat the night out. In an Instagram post he said he was taking the steps to be ready for Detroit.
Matt Bisceglia – Foot/Leg
Comment: Bisceglia broke his leg while practicing at Glen Helen. There is no hard timeline on his return, and Kyle Cunningham will fill until then.
Benny Bloss – Shoulder/Humerus
Comment: Bloss is expected to return for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after dislocating his shoulder and fracturing his humerus bone in Minneapolis. Dakota Alix is filling-in for the remainder of the East Region.
Tyler Bowers – Femur
Comment: Bowers is working toward being ready for Seattle after fracturing his right femur in Glendale.
Nick Gaines – Collarbone
Comment: Gaines broke his collarbone in Minneapolis. He had it plated and hoped to be ready for Daytona, but wasn’t 100 percent. The team said on Instagram this week that he is expected to return for the last two rounds of the East Region.
RJ Hampshire – Tib/Fib
Comment: Hampshire should be ready to go for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after fractured his tib/fib in Toronto. He provided an update on Instagram this week.
Cameron McAdoo - Hand
Comment: After missing the last two rounds due to a cut on his hand, McAdoo will return this weekend in Detroit and make his GEICO Honda debut.
Colt Nichols – Knee/Tibia
Comment: Nichols tore the MCL off his tibia and suffered a small fracture to the tibia while practicing. He’ll miss the rest of Monster Energy Supercross.
Phil Nicoletti – Ankle/Heel/Fibula
Comment: Nicoletti dislocated his ankle, shattered his heel, and fractured his lower fibula on press day in Arlington. He’s in therapy but is unable to put any weight on his heel for another month. The team says he may be able to return to racing toward the end of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.
Trevor Reis – Knee and Foot
Comment: Reis is out for the season with a torn ACL and MCL.
Chase Sexton – Femur
Comment: Sexton broke his femur during practice in Atlanta and will miss the rest of Monster Energy Supercross.
Bradley Taft – Concussion
Comment: Taft is expected back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after suffering a concussion before A2.