Injury Report: Detroit

450SX

Colton Aeck – Back, Ribs, Shoulder

Comment: Aeck is working on being ready for 2018 after sustaining two fractured vertebrae, some broken ribs, and a broken shoulder in Arlington.

Jimmy Albertson - Various

Comment: Albertson sustained a number of injuries in Daytona including: fracture of the manubrium and body of the sternum (posteriorly displaced by 1cm), fractured T5 through T7 vertebrae, compression of the T4 through T6, epidural hematoma at T5 (epidural space is the outermost part of the spinal canal), bilateral patchy lung contusions, and a left metacarpal fracture. Jimmy is back home in Oklahoma after undergoing one surgery in Daytona and is expected to make a full recovery.

AJ Catanzaro – Arm

Comment: Catanzaro went down in spectacular fashion in the LCQ last week when Cade Clason got into the back of him right before the finish line. On Instagram Catanzaro said he had some holes in his arm from his footpeg, but would be ready to go for Detroit.

Weston Peick – Kidney and Wrist

Comment: Peick had his cast removed on Wednesday and is expected to be ready for the beginning of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

Ken Roczen – Wrist, Elbow, Forearm

Comment: Roczen is out indefinitely after a big crash at Anaheim 2 left him with injuries to his wrist, elbow, and radius (forearm). We recently talked with Ken at his home in Florida and got an update on his recovery.