Cameron McAdoo’s GEICO Honda Debut Delayed

Cameron McAdoo’s GEICO Honda debut will be delayed at least another two weeks while he recovers from a hand injury sustained prior to Daytona.

The team announced on Instagram that McAdoo attempted some “brief testing” this week, but his hand injury wasn’t healed enough to allow him to ride this weekend. The team said he will sit out the next two rounds and they hope to have him back for East Rutherford.

The Iowa native began the season with Smartop/MotoConcepts Honda before the team allowed his release to GEICO for the remainder of 2017. GEICO also announced that they had signed McAdoo for the 2018 as well.

"Factory Connection Racing is very pleased we were able to work this out with MotoConcepts Racing. It's definitely unusual for a contracted rider to switch teams within a series. However, MotoConcepts placed Cameron's best interests first and made it happen. Our team is looking forward to Cameron's debut at Detroit," said Factory Connection Racing team owner Jeff Majkrzak at the time.

GEICO Honda is also currently without RJ Hampshire and Chase Sexton for the remainder of the East Region.