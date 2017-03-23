Barnett Clutches Releases Kits for the 2017 CRF450R/RX

The two latest Dirt Digger clutch kits to be added to the Barnett lineup are the direct fit upgrade replacement kit and extra plate kit for the 2017 Honda CRF450R/RX. Both kits feature our exclusive segmented Kevlar friction material, tempered steel plates and a set of shot-peened, heat-treated clutch springs.

The standard kit features seven Kevlar friction plates and six steel plates and the extra plate kit includes 8 Kevlar frictions and seven steel plates for maximum clutch capacity. Both kits install the same as stock for easy installation and no modifications required. Barnett clutch kits are designed to flow more oil through the clutch resulting in cooler temps and longer clutch life. Made in house and in the U.S.A. Order online at BarnettClutches.com.