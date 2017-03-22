Where Are They Now: David Bailey

What I’m hoping happens? Well, the big thing is that I have been in a chair for 30 years now. Doing normal stuff for me is different—and harder. Actually, I’m not in a chair, I just use one. [Long pause] You know, I’m going to get choked up here if I’m not careful, but, well, it’s just so easy to let days go by, doing nothing, just going about your daily routine. When I talked to Doug, he said he didn’t want to waste time being unhappy, and for Doug and I especially, life is more challenging for us. We have our ups and downs. So I want to inspire and move people that are in our condition, and maybe make them do something a little better. Sometimes you need that visual to light a little fire for others.

I didn’t mean to make you go that deep, man, but I appreciate the honest answer.

You know, I hate asking people for things. But I spoke to Jimmy Button a while back and when we put something together for Jessy Nelson. I was a little nervous about getting involved with R2R [Road 2 Recovery], because I have been involved with some not so great charities. But Jimmy wants to do a yearly thing, and this fits right in. So I wasn’t afraid to keep going, even if it is to just raise a few bucks for us and the crew. But for me, I think it could be something really neat, and an overflow of donations doesn’t hurt.

Talk about Road 2 Recovery’s involvement with this program.

The Road 2 Recovery helped me, and I never asked for that. Jimmy [Button] has a tattoo that says 2475, which stands for 2,475 miles, which is the number he pedaled in his quest to ride across the country a few years back. People don’t really know, but his body is not all systems go, he still has some issues from his crash. When you cut or tear a big power cable like your spinal cord, something is bound to short out even when you get it working again. He rode across the country, and had his own challenges, several times over.

What is the cost to pull together this program? Running a fully staffed RV, plus all the support staff and travel expenses are not cheap.

Honestly, I don’t like talking about the money, that’s not what I’m about. But this is certainly not a free deal, either. Behind the scenes, the logistics are really complicated, and expensive. The entry fee alone is $10,000. On top of that we have the motorhome rental costs, the costs of sending three other vehicles across the country [and then back], plus the fuel, as well as food for up to 15 people [in total]. Then we have the spare bike parts, and a bunch of other random costs. Remember, we don’t stop, so we need relief drivers, relief cooks, everything. Honestly, the riding is the easy part! The logistics of all the support crews and everything that goes into getting us to the finish is the hard thing. The raw costs, maybe they’re around $50,000 or so, and that’s on the really cheap side. Other teams have spent well over $100,000 or more doing it.

But for me, it’s not about the cost. I’m hoping it turns into an annual thing, and if all goes well, can you imagine who might want to do it next year? And if we document it well? Imagine if Hannah or someone else comes out? For me, I hope it’s the beginning of something special. But the costs keep fluctuating, between vehicles, which types, sponsors, we now have a seasoned crew chief, a lot of things. Between the four of us, we all have some good connections, but the number is still up there, and it’s not cheap.

So how does it work? Are all four of you out at the same time, or is it like a Baja race where one person is going at a time?

Well, each of us are responsible for 750 miles of the trip, which takes about six hours of riding. So when you slice it and look at it, it’s doable. We’ll all take turns, so that’s 24-hours straight. The multiple days are what wear you down. Most likely we will split up with one handcycle and one bike and two of us on a shift. We will leap frog and overlap the main guy. You do that for four to five hours, and then you change shifts. At the end of the shift, fatigue creeps in, so you get into the RV, and get some rest, then the other two guys are at it. As soon as a shift is over, we will get only four to five hours of rest.

How do you train for this?

Well, I went out and climbed up Palomar [mountain, a local SoCal ride], and I have done several 100 milers, including doing some at 3 a.m. and some at 3 p.m. rides. I am trying to get a feel for if it’s even doable—I don’t know! It will go by fast though, that’s for sure. We have a strong trainer that is helping us out. But the coolest thing is that Dan Gurney’s son, Justin, has stepped up to build Doug and I two super trick handcycles. For us, it will be like getting back on factory bikes again. The name of his company is company is All American Racers, and they are based out of Santa Ana. There is probably nobody better on the planet who can build these bikes for us, as they have built F1 cars, airplane parts, and all sorts of trick stuff.