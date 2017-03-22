Sign of the (Lap) Times: Indianapolis

The lap times in Indianapolis were short. In the 450 Class, Eli Tomac's average lap time of 47.913 was the fastest average lap time of any race this year. Arlington turned in the next-fastest average time with a 49.397. These short lap times meant we got to see 27 laps on Saturday, the most laps ever turned for a 450 main event. Arlington and Minneapolis both saw 26 laps.

The 250 Class ran 20 laps, which matches Arlington for the most ever. Luckily for us, it was tight racing for the entire main event.

Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the Lap Times. First, our traditional lap time charts.

450SX Class Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1st 46.753 7 47.913 Eli Tomac 2 3rd 46.873 10 48.330 Ryan Dungey 3 2nd 47.032 20 48.094 Marvin Musquin 4 4th 47.218 10 48.756 Blake Baggett 5 5th 48.117 6 49.246 Cole Seely 6 6th 48.399 4 49.380 Davi Millsaps 7 7th 48.441 5 49.442 Chad Reed 8 9th 48.624 9 50.092 Jason Anderson 9 8th 48.695 14 49.368 Broc Tickle 10 13th 48.723 12 49.942 Josh Grant 11 11th 48.748 6 50.177 Dean Wilson 12 12th 48.777 10 50.398 Justin Brayton 13 10th 48.780 7 50.091 Justin Barcia 14 15th 48.852 6 50.908 Justin Bogle 15 14th 49.232 4 50.575 Trey Canard 16 16th 49.500 10 50.779 Jake Weimer 17 18th 49.563 12 51.442 Malcolm Stewart 18 17th 49.602 7 51.273 Vince Friese 19 19th 50.152 6 51.404 Mike Alessi 20 20th 51.332 2 54.589 Kyle Chisholm 21 21st 51.725 7 56.645 Nick Schmidt 22 22nd 52.183 5 57.606 Adam Enticknap

250SX Class Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 2nd 47.481 12 48.660 Joey Savatgy 2 1st 47.601 11 48.475 Zach Osborne 3 3rd 48.401 4 49.878 Jordon Smith 4 4th 48.502 6 49.625 Alex Martin 5 7th 49.063 5 51.171 Dylan Ferrandis 6 5th 49.089 6 50.212 Adam Cianciarulo 7 6th 49.384 9 50.280 Christian Craig 8 8th 49.762 4 51.236 Mitchell Harrison 9 10th 49.947 4 51.665 Kyle Cunningham 10 14th 50.309 6 51.828 Luke Renzland 11 9th 50.488 5 52.047 Anthony Rodriguez 12 21st 50.518 4 51.899 Fredrik Noren 13 12th 50.673 4 52.201 Dakota Alix 14 20th 50.725 5 52.547 Jesse Wentland 15 19th 51.162 7 52.216 Cole Thompson 16 22nd 51.355 2 51.893 Jerry Robin 17 11th 51.621 6 53.368 Henry Miller 18 15th 52.065 3 55.367 Dylan Merriam 19 13th 52.695 2 55.170 John Short 20 17th 52.814 5 56.206 Josh Cartwright 21 18th 52.982 2 55.611 Gradie Featherstone 22 16th 53.835 3 57.582 Eric Grondahl

The Top Three

Going into Indianapolis, many thought the track would be one of the roughest of the year and I was expecting this chart to look similar Oakland. Considering how soft Indy has been in the past and how many laps the riders were doing, the track actually held up really well and I think it shows in these times. They're pretty consistent, actually.

Also take note of how Marvin Musquin was able to drop his times just a little bit from lap 13-18. These laps turned out to be huge for the Frenchman as he worked his way up to Ryan Dungey's rear wheel, passed him, and motored away.