Observations: Indianapolis

Case in point was the rhythm section after the second triple. The fast way was to triple onto the tabletop, skip across to the other table, and then there were two jumps. Most guys started jumping off and then singling out. But that shot you way up in the air onto flat ground. Some guys went all the way over the second tabletop and then doubled out, but the start of that rhythm was slower so that was no bueno.

The riders quickly realized, by looking at video shadowing software, that slowing down going off the table allowed them to hit the single off the table and their momentum would pop them over the last jump. This helped the riders keep their motorcycles on the same plane throughout the rhythm lane. Some did it better than others, but once everyone figured it out, the section looked relatively routine for the top guys. Damn technology!

Well, well, well we have ourselves a series here don’t we? Eli Tomac won again and the gap now stands at 12 points between Ryan Dungey and him. Dungey didn’t ride well all day long (sixth in qualifying, had to ride the semi race where he finished second) but he did what he had to when it counted and pulled a clutch start in the main event. He even put heat on Tomac and passed him at one point. All that was fine and the race was setting up to be a battle to the end.

Tomac inched away a bit but then Dungey made a charge and caught Tomac a bit around halfway and then—are you ready for this?—Dungey was unable to keep up the fast lap times and dropped back enough to where Marvin Musquin, once as much as six seconds back of Dungey, caught, passed, and beat him by six seconds. A 12 second swing in about 16 minutes plus a lap. The “Diesel” wasn’t very diesel-like … again.

What kind of world are we living in? Next thing I know you’ll tell me that Donald Trump, the guy from the reality shows, is the president of the United States! Man, this is bizarre and there’s obviously something going on with Dungey behind the scenes (listen to his podium comments) that we’re not privy to but whatever it is, he’s lost some serious momentum in this championship.

Eli Tomac looks unbelievable right now and I’m not sure how you stop him but if you’re Dungey, you’ve got to beat your teammate Marvin Musquin when you have a six second lead on him and there are 14 minutes left in the race. I thought that with the way he’d been riding, a second would have been like a win for him. Uhhhh, hey Marv, KTM’s trying to win a 450SX title here, how about some help?

It’s all so bizarre, for sure. Switching to Tomac, wow, what a ride again. His margin of error is still small, though, as he sits 12 points back with six rounds left. If he crashes one time or Dungey can get five more points on him, that might be enough for RD to hang on. But as I tweeted out on Saturday, guess who’s got the best average starting position in the 450 class? Yeah, Eli Tomac. Imagine that? The rider that once had to put out an Instagram post defending his bad starts is now the best starter in the class. What a turnaround.

Let’s take a look at the results shall we?

250SX Results

1 16 Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA Husqvarna FC250 - The practice incident with AC aside (not a great look for either guy), Osborne re-established himself as the title favorite with a win in Indianapolis. It was a great ride. Osborne and Joey Savatgy were so far gone from everyone it was interesting, and cool, to watch both guys push themselves so hard. Whenever I head over to someone on Osborne’s team or in his camp I’m always known as “Team Adam” and when I’m over by PC, I’m “Team Zach” which means I’m doing my job perfectly I suppose. My 10th year in the sport as a media guy and sure, the names change but the assumptions do not.

2 17 Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA Kawasaki KX 250F - Savatgy Indy ride was good enough to win 90 percent of the races he’s ever entered. He got the start, he was smooth and consistent and did what you had to in order to win, like I said, most races. Unfortunately he had a poor line after the whoops and Zacho’s on fire this year. What can you do?

3 44 Jordon Smith Belmont, NC KTM 250SX-F - Smith has been very good this year and he continued that with his ride in Indy. Yes, his teammate Alex Martin made it easy for him to get by and into third by crashing, but he was all over him and might’ve made the pass anyways. Jordon has been remarkably consistent this year and there’s none of those balls-out moments anymore. Then again, having those balls-out moments helps you win.