3 on 3: Questions from Indy

1.) Dungey spoke of a new strategy last week, and this week he spoke about how it's just a dirt bike race and life is bigger than it. So, like, what's going on with him here?

Steve Matthes: Great question! Well, I'm not really sure. Dungey didn't ride up to his usual standards all day and perhaps a practice crash where he ended up on the concrete didn't help things. But being the champion he is, he got the start he needed with the so-so gate pick and put heat on Eli Tomac early in the main. He even passed him at one point. But then something happened and he dropped back. At that point, whatever strategy he spoke of last week stopped working and he lost second to Marvin Musquin. His press conference speech was a bit strange. He's not at his peak right now so I'm not sure if he's trying to convince himself he's not losing this points lead or he really feels that way. The main event score is now 6-2 for Tomac, and KTM and Dungey have to be officially worried. I don't take the public comments by riders too literally as they're mostly throwaway podium or PR speeches, but these ones from Dungey are a bit strange.

Jason Thomas: This question isn't that awesome considering we kind of had the same question last week. But, if we must. I am really not sure what's going on with Dungey. I expected to see Dungey's best effort in Indy and for the first half of the race, we got a high level performance. Whatever happened in the second half of the race was reminiscent of Minneapolis where he was unable to hold his peak speed and lost second place to Marv. His comments in Indy lead me to believe he will retire at the end of this season, though. When your answers shift from "win at all costs" to "there's more to life than this," it's a tell tale sign of what's going on in your deepest thoughts.

David Pingree: I think Dungey is just trying to take the pressure off himself with the comment this weekend. By putting things into perspective and saying it's "just dirt bike racing," which it is, perhaps he can stop focusing on how many points Eli has made up in the past month and half. Whatever his strategy is, he badly needs a win to keep this championship plane from auguring in, nose-first.