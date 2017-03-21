Redux: Indianapolis Supercross

Baggett finished fourth in Indianapolis on Saturday following his crash. He’s gone 3-5-7-4 in his last four races after beginning the year with three finishes outside of the top 15 in seven rounds. “I felt good tonight,” said Baggett in a team press release after Indy. “I am getting the starts I need, and it felt good to get the holeshot in the main. Unfortunately, a little mistake cost me a podium. I feel confident on the bike, and the team is working hard. I’m looking forward to Detroit and getting a podium.”

Of course, for Baggett to say that little mistake cost him a podium would mean he would have held off Marvin Musquin all the way to the end, and in the second half of the race, Marv was moving! Baggett will get another shot at the box this weekend in Detroit.

You know who else has been quietly good this year? Baggett’s teammate Davi Millsaps. The veteran has only finished outside the top 10 once this year (Daytona), and has been dealing with a wrist injury since Atlanta. Millsaps finished sixth on Saturday, his best finish since Minneapolis. “It was a solid night,” said Millsaps in a team statement. “We have been working hard, and it is starting to pay off. I am feeling good out there, and I am ready to break into the top five next weekend in Detroit.”

Honda HRC’s Cole Seely expressed his frustration following a second consecutive fifth place finish. As Seely acknowledged, it’s not that his results are poor, but when you’re expected to be on the podium, fifths just aren’t good enough sometimes. “I’m really frustrated. I got another fifth tonight, and although that isn’t a bad result, I feel like I’m just stuck in these top five finishes. I keep trying to push forward and am not able to make it happen. I want to be back on the podium and know I have the speed to do it, but just need to put it all together. It’s definitely tough when you don’t put yourself in a good position off the start, which is what happened in the main. I didn’t make the passes I needed to early enough and by the time I got in fifth, the top four were already gone. The bike is good so I just need to go back this week and work on myself to come back fighting in Detroit.