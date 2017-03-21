Now Available: Episode One of MXPTV's "Focus" Series

Film: Matt Wozney

From Matt: MXPTV is switching gears to its new motorcycle documentary project called "Focus" for the 2017 season and beyond. "Focus" goes in-depth talking about a person's story overcoming adversity while providing inspiration through their struggles and successes. A great example of this is showcased in the first ever "Focus" episode released today featuring Delaware pro Coty Schock. Coty and his family have been through quite a bit in recent years between their bikes being stolen, multiple injuries, and a pro debut that went from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows within hours. In this six-part episode providing over an hour of content, "Focus" documents the story of Coty Schock from his first day of riding a dirt bike to his comeback after his injury-riddled pro debut. You’ll also hear from Coty’s parents and close supporters as they evolve and be more of a part of Coty’s racing career than ever before.

To watch this episode, you must be a subscriber to "Focus" offering affordable monthly ($2.99) or yearly ($29.99) rates. The plan is to do an episode a month on a rider, individual, or event and produce more over time. Your subscription to "Focus" fuels future concepts and episodes to capture motorcycling’s top personalities, athletes, and true legends of the sport.

