Breakdown: Indianapolis

Riders had to hit the quad jump at high speed in order to clear it, so to stop, the riders had to brake hard, specifically with the front brake. Braking with the front brake is paramount in stopping. The rear brake is helpful but too much rear brake will do one of two things, cause a slide or a stall. To stop quickly, both brakes must be used but of those, the front brake is much more efficient, because with so much weight shifting forward under hard braking, the rear tire often doesn’t have enough weight on it to get good traction. Further, the front brake is more progressive due to a much larger disc and more proactive application with the front brake lever. After so many riders it the brakes so hard so many times, the soft dirt began to give way and become uneven, disrupting the suspension and also the front tire’s contact with the ground. Add in a hard lean angle and you have a very difficult task for the front tire. Pro riders learn to trust their front tire more than most amateur riders. As those bumps form, the front tire intermittently loses touch with the dirt and begins a slide-then-catch routine before slowing enough to pivot. Most times, riders can control that and carry themselves into and out of the turn. When things go badly, though, that front tire will either slide and cause a low side crash, or slide and catch far too much traction. That slide/catch was the root of all of those crashes.

As those riders put more and more pressure on the front end, it caused the front end to slide across those bumps and then with a violent reversal of momentum, grab traction and high side the riders into the berm. Most of the time, a high-side crash is typically experienced with the rear tire when accelerating. The rear tire spins up as it loses traction, then catches traction quickly and flings both bike and machine violently in the other direction. The momentum that the engine and rear tire built during that spin has to be released and when it does, bad things happen. This is more common in road racing, but most have experienced it on hard packed motocross tracks,.

This is the exact same dynamic, only with the front tire. Riders get that same slide (the same physics as the rear tire spinning) but as the equipment catches back up, if too much brake is applied, all of that forward momentum has to go somewhere. That momentum explodes the rider upright (high side), and into the berm. I watched it time after time, all day and night. On the TV broadcast, they showed Alex Martin in slow motion as well. There is a very pronounced slide, slide, and uh oh…. High side we go. Blake Baggett lost his chance at a podium with the exact same issue.

Now, how do you avoid that? Well, that’s a difficult question to answer because riders much better than me were experiencing it. The simple answer is to slow down, right? But this is racing, so that’s not an option.