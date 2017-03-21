Between the Motos: Michael Byrne

It’s impressive. He’s on the board almost every practice, and if he gets knocked off or whatever he takes a break and gets back on the board, and I don’t remember Blake Baggett ever doing that during his Suzuki days.

No. His speed has definitely been impressive. It’s been great to watch, that’s for sure. Like I said, now it’s just trying to harness that and have him now be able to control that for 20 minutes and not make a mistake or fall down. Toronto he fell twice and still got fifth. The speed’s definitely there. It’s just him now getting used to that speed, and I think his confidence is starting to show that.

Millsaps is a bit like you, at the end of your career, older guy. Tons of experience. He has podiums and stuff. How is it working with a guy like that? Do you kind of let him go and do his thing, or do you jump in when you need to?

Yeah, my job here on the team is obviously to help the team run, and help Forrest run the team, management-wise. If the guys want my help I’m here for them, but it’s not a necessity. It’s nothing that we’re forcing on them. If they need me or if we feel like they need us, then we step in. Blake came to me straight away and wanted my help and my advice. Davi kind of had his own thing going, so we kind of leave them to do what they want. They get the best of both worlds if they want.

To a certain extent—if they get to where they’re doing their own thing and it’s not working, then we’ll step in. In the end they’re our investment, so we have to make sure that works.

Dakota Alix is new on the team. How’d that deal come together?

I don’t really know the ins and outs of it. That’s obviously Forrest’s side of it. I just met Dakota yesterday. He was in California testing all week. It’s a good opportunity for him to step up onto a factory bike and see how it goes.

I did a story on Andrew Short’s starts a few years ago, third gear, that you helped him with. Have you thrown that out there to these guys?

Blake and I were joking around this week because I said I’m going to get a bike this week and I’m going to come out and we’re going to do starts. As usual they’re all pretty cocky. They’ll say we’ve got you covered. Andrew was definitely unique. His third gear, there was a lot that was involved in that with gearing and stuff. But we worked on the technique and the RPMs and whatnot with that, but that was all just him trying to figure that out. It was good. We’ve been working on starts with Blake. We weren’t really working on them that hard at first because we thought he was doing pretty good, and then he started struggling a little bit so then we started working on it again probably a month ago.

You’re lifelong buddies with Chad Reed. You helped him out the last few years. You’re basically a competitor to Chad now with Millsaps and Baggett. You were involved in Chad’s program inside and out for two years so how’s that?

I don’t know. When the guys go on the track that’s their deal. If Chad’s going to beat them, he’s going to beat them. If they’re going to beat him, whatever. It’s definitely a little bit different. It’s hard. We don’t have the communication that we did because obviously sometimes I guess it’s hard to separate work and friendship.

I think it’s not just you, it’s everybody in these pits. It’s like you’re on this team or this team and forget the friendship which sucks.

Yeah, I feel like a lot of people in this industry have a hard time when you get away from racing they still want to talk about racing instead of just someone’s friendship or whatnot. It’s hard, definitely like you said, in this industry to separate that. It’s been a little bit like that with Chad and myself, but we’re getting through it. It is what it is. It’s just hard. Our life revolves around racing.