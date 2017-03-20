Wake-Up Call

Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Indianapolis - 250SX East
Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|HusqvarnaFC250
|2
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|KawasakiKX 250F
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|KTM250SX-F
|4
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|KTM250SX-F
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|KawasakiKX 250F
|6
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|HondaCRF 250
|7
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|YamahaYZ250F
|8
|Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
|YamahaYZ250F
|9
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Caracacus, Venezuela
|YamahaYZ250F
|10
|Kyle Cunningham
|Aledo, TX
|SuzukiRm-z250
|11
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|YamahaYZ250F
|12
|Dakota Alix
|Jay, VT
|KTM250 SX-F
|13
|John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
|SuzukiRm-z250
|14
|Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
|YamahaYZ250F
|15
|Dylan Merriam
|Corona, CA
|YamahaYZ250F
|16
|Eric Grondahl
|Portsmouth, NH
|KTM250 SX-F
|17
|Joshua Cartwright
|Tallahassee, FL
|YamahaYZ250F
|18
|Gradie Featherstone
|United Kingdom
|YamahaYZ250F
|19
|Cole Thompson
|Canada
|KTM250 SX-F
|20
|Jesse Wentland
|Elk River, MN
|HondaCRF 250
|21
|Fredrik Noren
|Lidköping, Sweden
|HondaCRF 250
|22
|Jerry Robin
|Hamel, MN
|YamahaYZ250F
Indianapolis - 450SX
Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN
250SX East Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|111
|2
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|102
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|93
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|90
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|68
|6
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|60
|7
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|51
|8
|Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
|50
|9
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|49
|10
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Caracacus, Venezuela
|46
|11
|Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
|37
|12
|Kyle Peters
|Greensboro, NC
|37
|13
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|36
|14
|Kyle Cunningham
|Aledo, TX
|34
|15
|Fredrik Noren
|Lidköping, Sweden
|31
|16
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Cairo, GA
|29
|17
|Jesse Wentland
|Elk River, MN
|29
|18
|Gannon Audette
|Minneapolis, MN
|27
|19
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|26
|20
|Cole Thompson
|Canada
|24
450SX Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|234
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|222
|3
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|185
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|185
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|155
|6
|Davi Millsaps
|Cairo, GA
|136
|7
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|131
|8
|Chad Reed
|Kurri Kurri, Australia
|130
|9
|Broc Tickle
|Holly, MI
|116
|10
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|115
|11
|Josh Grant
|Riverside, CA
|96
|12
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|88
|13
|Jake Weimer
|Rupert, ID
|71
|14
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|71
|15
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|61
|16
|Mike Alessi
|Apple Valley, CA
|58
|17
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|55
|18
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|52
|19
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|51
|20
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|42
FIM World Motocross Championship
Round 3 – Patagonia, Argentina
MXGP Overall Results
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Race 1
|Race 2
|Bike
|1st
|Tim Gajser
|1st
|1st
|Honda
|2nd
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|2nd
|3rd
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|5th
|2nd
|Honda
|4th
|Gautier Paulin
|6th
|4th
|Husqvarna
|5th
|Romain Febvre
|4th
|8th
|Yamaha
|6th
|Clement Desalle
|3rd
|10th
|Kawasaki
|7th
|Antonio Cairoli
|9th
|5th
|KTM
|8th
|Max Nagl
|8th
|6th
|Husqvarna
|9th
|Jeffrey Herlings
|9th
|7th
|KTM
|10th
|Max Anstie
|7th
|12th
|Husqvarna
|11th
|Kevin Strijbos
|11th
|9th
|Suzuki
|12th
|Shaun Simpson
|10th
|13th
|Yamaha
|13th
|Arminas Jasikonis
|13th
|14th
|Suzuki
|14th
|Valentin Guillod
|15th
|15th
|Honda
|15th
|Arnaud Tonus
|33rd
|11th
|Yamaha
|16th
|Jose Butron
|16th
|16th
|KTM
|17th
|Rui Goncalves
|17th
|17th
|Husqvarna
|18th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|14th
|28th
|KTM
|19th
|Jetro Salazar
|20th
|18th
|Honda
|20th
|Jordi Tixier
|18th
|DNS
|Kawasaki
MX2 Overall Results
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Race 1
|Race 2
|Bike
|1st
|Pauls Jonass
|1st
|1st
|KTM
|2nd
|Jorge Prado
|3rd
|3rd
|KTM
|3rd
|Jeremy Seewer
|5th
|2nd
|Suzuki
|4th
|Benoit Paturel
|2nd
|9th
|Yamaha
|5th
|Darian Sanayei
|6th
|4th
|Kawasaki
|6th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|4th
|7th
|Husqvarna
|7th
|Brent Van doninck
|7th
|6th
|Yamaha
|8th
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|19th
|8th
|Kawasaki
|9th
|Michele Cervellin
|9th
|11th
|Honda
|10th
|Julien Lieber
|16th
|5th
|KTM
|11th
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|12th
|13th
|KTM
|12th
|Samuele Bernardini
|14th
|12th
|TM
|13th
|Brian Bogers
|11th
|16th
|KTM
|14th
|Thomas Covington
|8th
|20th
|Husqvarna
|15th
|Iker Larranaga Olano
|15th
|15th
|Husqvarna
|16th
|Adam Sterry
|23rd
|10th
|Kawasaki
|17th
|Ivo Monticelli
|17th
|14th
|KTM
|18th
|Hunter Lawrence
|13th
|18th
|Suzuki
|19th
|Ben Watson
|19th
|17th
|KTM
|20th
|Davy Pootjes
|18th
|33rd
|KTM
MXGP Championship Standings
|STanding
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Tim Gajser
|106
|2nd
|Antonio Cairoli
|96
|3rd
|Clement Desalle
|91
|4th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|84
|5th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|82
|6th
|Gautier Paulin
|72
|7th
|Romain Febvre
|65
|8th
|Kevin Strijbos
|56
|9th
|Shaun Simpson
|55
|10th
|Max Anstie
|49
|11th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|48
|12th
|Max Nagl
|46
|13th
|Jeffrey Herlings
|40
|14th
|Jordi Tixier
|36
|15th
|RUi goncalves
|32
|16th
|Arnaud Tonus
|32
|17th
|Jose Butron
|27
|18th
|Tanel Leok
|24
|19th
|Arminas Jasikonis
|20
|20th
|Valentin Guillod
|14
MX2 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jeremy Seewer
|110
|2nd
|Pauls Jonass
|107
|3rd
|Benoit Paturel
|104
|4th
|Julien Lieber
|99
|5th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|99
|6th
|Brent Van doninck
|73
|7th
|Samuele Bernardini
|70
|8th
|Jorge Prado
|67
|9th
|Michele Cervellin
|62
|10th
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|59
|11th
|Darian Sanayei
|57
|12th
|Brian Bogers
|49
|13th
|Adam Sterry
|43
|14th
|Davy Pootjes
|42
|15th
|Thomas Covington
|15
|16th
|Hunter Lawrence
|34
|17th
|Ben Watson
|34
|18th
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|32
|19th
|Iker Larranaga Olano
|19
|20th
|Ivo Monticelli
|25
Amsoil Arenacross
Round 10 – Portland, Oregon
250AX
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Bike
|1st
|Gavin Faith
|1st
|2nd
|Kawasaki
|2nd
|Jace Owen
|2nd
|1st
|Honda
|3rd
|Chris Blose
|3rd
|3rd
|Yamaha
|4th
|Daniel Herrlein
|4th
|4th
|KTM
|5th
|Travis Sewell
|5th
|5th
|Kawasaki
|6th
|Gared Steinke
|6th
|6th
|Kawasaki
|7th
|Cody VanBuskirk
|7th
|8th
|KTM
|8th
|Ben Lamay
|9th
|7th
|Honda
|9th
|Matt Goerke
|8th
|12th
|Yamaha
|10th
|Hunter Sayles
|12th
|10th
|KTM
AX Lites West Region
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Jared Lesher
|KTM
|2nd
|Hunter Sayles
|KTM
|3rd
|Kinser Endicott
|Yamaha
|4th
|Hunter Hilton
|Husqvarna
|5th
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha
|6th
|Miles Daniele
|KTM
|7th
|Jake Hogan
|Yamaha
|8th
|Ryan Breece
|Kawasaki
|9th
|Parker Fleming
|Husqvarna
|10th
|Austin Walton
|Yamaha
250AX Race to the Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jace Owen
|38
|2nd
|Gavin Faith
|38
|3rd
|Chris Blose
|33
|4th
|Daniel Herrlein
|29
|5th
|Travis Sewell
|27
|6th
|Gared Steinke
|26
|7th
|Ben Lamay
|22
|8th
|Cody VanBuskirk
|21
|9th
|Matt Goerke
|18
|10th
|Josh Osby
|8
AX Lites West Region Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Hunter Sayles
|56
|2nd
|Kared Lesher
|56
|3rd
|Ryan Breece
|54
|4th
|Hunter Hilton
|32
|5th
|Dylan Bolinger
|22
|6th
|Parker Fleming
|22
|7th
|Jeramy Taylor
|19
|8th
|Kinser Endicott
|14
|9th
|Miles Daniele
|13
|10th
|Robbie Wageman
|12
Superenduro World Championship
Round 4 - Albi, France
Prestige Class
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|1st
|Alfredo Gomez
|2nd
|Jonny Walker
|3rd
|Colton Haaker
|4th
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|5th
|Mario Roman
|6th
|Mike Brown
|7th
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|8th
|Xavier Leon Sole
|9th
|Eloi Salsench
|10th
|Aurelien Addesso
Prestige Class Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Colton Haaker
|216
|2nd
|Alfredo Gomez
|209
|3rd
|Jonny Walker
|201
|4th
|Mario Roman
|128
|5th
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|101
|6th
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|99
|7th
|Mike Brown
|81
|8th
|Eloi Salsench
|70
|9th
|Tadeusz Blazusiak
|58
|10th
|Rannar Uusna
|55
Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross
|Class
|Rider
|Open Pro Sport
|Joey Crown (KAW)
|WMX
|Hannah Hodges (KAW)
|450 B
|Carter Halpain (YAM)
|450 C
|Adam Johnson (YAM)
|250 A
|Joey Crown (KAW)
|250 B
|Garrett Marchbanks (KAW)
|250 B Limited
|Luke Neese (YAM)
|250 C
|Gian Luca Scavino (KTM)
|250 C Limited
|Stockton Stinebaugh (YAM)
|250 C Jr. (14-17)
|Stockton Stinebaugh (YAM)
|125 (12+)
|Ethan Mann (KTM)
|College (16-24)
|Dirco Van Der Westhuizen (YAM)
|Schoolboy 1 (12-16)
|Jalek Swoll (HSQ)
|Schoolboy 2 (14-16)
|Lance Kobusch (KAW)
|Junior (25+)
|Kyle Keast (HSQ)
|Vet B/C (30+)
|Diego Tavares (HON)
|Vet (35+)
|Greg Pamart (KAW)
|Senior (40+)
|John Grewe (KAW)
|Senior B/C (40+)
|James Adams (SUZ)
|Senior (45+)
|John Grewe (KAW)
|Masters (50+)
|John Grewe (KAW)
|Women Amateur (12+)
|Jordan Jarvis (YAM)
|Girls Jr. (9-13)
|Tayler Allred (KTM)
|Girls Sr. (12-16)
|Jazzmyn Canfield (YAM)
|Super Mini 1 (12-15)
|Stilez Robertson (KAW)
|Super Mini 2 (13-16)
|Stilez Robertson (KAW)
|Mini Sr. 1 (12-13)
|Jett Reynolds (KAW)
|Mini Sr. 2 (12-14)
|Kaeden Amerine (KTM)
|85 (9-12)
|Jett Reynolds (KAW)
|85 (9-11)
|Nick Romano (KAW)
|65 (10-11)
|Casey Cochran (COB)
|65 (7-11)
|Daxton Bennick (KTM)
|65 (7-9)
|Bradyn Johnson (KTM)
|51 (7-8) Limited
|Mikah Carpenter (COB)
|51 (4-8) Limited
|Drew Adams (COB)
|51 (4-6) Limited
|Gage Dunham (COB)

Other 2017 Championship Standings
Amsoil Arenacross
AX Lites East Region
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Justin Cooper
|116
|2nd
|Jacob Williamson
|101
|3rd
|Isaac Teasdale
|99
|4th
|Scott Zont
|62
|5th
|Heath Harrison
|58
|6th
|Brandon Gourley
|52
|7th
|Josiah Hempen
|31
|8th
|Broc Gourley
|30
|9th
|Jayce Pennington
|28
|10th
|Dylan Greer
|26
FIM World Motocross Championship
WMX Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Courtney Duncan
|41
|2nd
|Nicky van Wordragen
|40
|3rd
|Shana van der Vlist
|31
|4th
|Anne Borchers
|31
|5th
|Kiara Fontanesi
|30
|6th
|Larissa Papenmeier
|30
|7th
|Genette Vaage
|28
|8th
|Amandine Verstappen
|27
|9th
|Livia Lancelot
|26
|10th
|Nancy Van De Ven
|25
AMA National Enduro Series
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Steward Baylor Jr
|30
|2nd
|Kailub Russell
|25
|3rd
|Thad Duvall
|21
|4th
|Russell Bobbitt
|18
|5th
|Andrew Delong
|16
|6th
|Trevor Bollinger
|15
|7th
|Cory Buttrick
|14
|8th
|Grant Baylor
|13
|9th
|Jesse Groemm
|12
|10th
|Josh Toth
|11
British Motocross Championship
MX1
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jake Nicholls
|50
|2nd
|Graeme Irwin
|38
|3rd
|Steven Lenoir
|38
|4th
|Brad Anderson
|36
|5th
|Robert Davidson
|29
|6th
|Ashley Wilde
|28
|7th
|Kristian Whatley
|27
|8th
|Jamie Law
|24
|9th
|Gert Krestinov
|23
|10th
|James Harrison
|20
MX2
|sTanding
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Ben Watson
|50
|2nd
|Hari Kullas
|35
|3rd
|Brad Todd
|32
|4th
|Martin Barr
|29
|5th
|Mel Pocock
|29
|6th
|Jake Millward
|28
|7th
|Lewis Tombs
|25
|8th
|Josh Gilbert
|24
|9th
|Todd Kellett
|22
|10th
|Jordan Divall
|20
New Zealand Motocross Championship
MX1
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|70
|2nd
|Todd Waters
|64
|3rd
|Cody Cooper
|56
|4th
|Luke Styks
|52
|5th
|Rhys Carter
|48
|6th
|Kade Mosig
|43
|7th
|Kayne Lamont
|43
|8th
|Brad Groombridge
|39
|9th
|Roydon White
|34
|10th
|Kieran Scheele
|33
MX2
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Dylan Walsh
|75
|2nd
|Hamish Harwood
|66
|3rd
|Hadleigh Knight
|60
|4th
|Trent Collins
|48
|5th
|Ethan Martens
|47
|6th
|Logan Blackburn
|45
|7th
|Blake Gillard
|41
|8th
|Benjamin Broad
|40
|9th
|Kaleb Barham
|38
|10th
|Tyler Steiner
|32
2017 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Nick Schmidt
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Sam Sunderland
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Brock Hoyer
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Mike Brown
|250 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Marshal Weltin
|450 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Thomas Ramette
|Pro Class
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Graham Jarvis
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class