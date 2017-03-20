Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Indianapolis - 250SX East

- Indianapolis, IN

PositionRiderHometownMachine
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA HusqvarnaFC250
2Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA KawasakiKX 250F
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC KTM250SX-F
4Alex Martin Millville, MN KTM250SX-F
5Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL KawasakiKX 250F
6Christian Craig Hemet, CA HondaCRF 250
7Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France YamahaYZ250F
8Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI YamahaYZ250F
9Anthony Rodriguez Caracacus, Venezuela YamahaYZ250F
10Kyle Cunningham Aledo, TX SuzukiRm-z250
11Henry Miller Rochester, MN YamahaYZ250F
12Dakota Alix Jay, VT KTM250 SX-F
13John Short Pilot Point, TX SuzukiRm-z250
14Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ YamahaYZ250F
15Dylan Merriam Corona, CA YamahaYZ250F
16Eric Grondahl Portsmouth, NH KTM250 SX-F
17Joshua Cartwright Tallahassee, FL YamahaYZ250F
18Gradie Featherstone United Kingdom YamahaYZ250F
19Cole Thompson Canada KTM250 SX-F
20Jesse Wentland Elk River, MN HondaCRF 250
21Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden HondaCRF 250
22Jerry Robin Hamel, MN YamahaYZ250F
Full Results

Indianapolis - 450SX

- Indianapolis, IN

PositionRiderHometownMachine
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO KawasakiKX 450F
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
3Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
4Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
5Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA HondaCRF 450
6Davi Millsaps Cairo, GA KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
7Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia YamahaYZ450F
8Broc Tickle Holly, MI SuzukiRM-Z450
9Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM HusqvarnaFC450
10Justin Barcia Monroe, NY SuzukiRM-Z450
11Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom HusqvarnaFC450
12Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA HondaCRF 450
13Josh Grant Riverside, CA KawasakiKX 450F
14Trey Canard Shawnee, OK KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
15Justin Bogle Cushing, OK SuzukiRM-Z450
16Jake Weimer Rupert, ID SuzukiRM-Z450
17Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO HondaCRF 450
18Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL SuzukiRM-Z450
19Mike Alessi Apple Valley, CA HondaCRF 450
20Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL HondaCRF 450
21Nick Schmidt Maryville, WA SuzukiRM-Z450
22Adam Enticknap Lompoc, CA HondaCRF 450
Full Results

250SX East Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA111
2Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA102
3Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL93
4Jordon Smith Belmont, NC90
5Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France68
6Alex Martin Millville, MN60
7Christian Craig Hemet, CA51
8Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ50
9Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK49
10Anthony Rodriguez Caracacus, Venezuela46
11Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI37
12Kyle Peters Greensboro, NC37
13R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL36
14Kyle Cunningham Aledo, TX34
15Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden31
16Lorenzo Locurcio Cairo, GA29
17Jesse Wentland Elk River, MN29
18Gannon Audette Minneapolis, MN27
19Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA26
20Cole Thompson Canada24
Full Standings

450SX Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN234
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO222
3Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA185
4Marvin Musquin La Reole, France185
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM155
6Davi Millsaps Cairo, GA136
7Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA131
8Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia130
9Broc Tickle Holly, MI116
10Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom115
11Josh Grant Riverside, CA96
12Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA88
13Jake Weimer Rupert, ID71
14Cooper Webb Newport, NC71
15Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO61
16Mike Alessi Apple Valley, CA58
17Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL55
18Justin Bogle Cushing, OK52
19Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany51
20Justin Barcia Monroe, NY42
Full Standings

FIM World Motocross Championship

Round 3 – Patagonia, Argentina

MXGP Overall Results

Overall Finish Rider Race 1 Race 2 Bike
1st Tim Gajser 1st 1st Honda
2nd Jeremy Van Horebeek 2nd 3rd Yamaha
3rd Evgeny Bobryshev 5th 2nd Honda
4th Gautier Paulin 6th 4th Husqvarna
5th Romain Febvre 4th 8th Yamaha
6th Clement Desalle 3rd 10th Kawasaki
7th Antonio Cairoli 9th 5th KTM
8th Max Nagl 8th 6th Husqvarna
9th Jeffrey Herlings 9th 7th KTM
10th Max Anstie 7th 12th Husqvarna
11th Kevin Strijbos 11th 9th Suzuki
12th Shaun Simpson 10th 13th Yamaha
13th Arminas Jasikonis 13th 14th Suzuki
14th Valentin Guillod 15th 15th Honda
15th Arnaud Tonus 33rd 11th Yamaha
16th Jose Butron 16th 16th KTM
17th Rui Goncalves 17th 17th Husqvarna
18th Glenn Coldenhoff 14th 28th KTM
19th Jetro Salazar 20th 18th Honda
20th Jordi Tixier 18th DNS Kawasaki

MX2 Overall Results

Overall Finish Rider Race 1 Race 2 Bike
1st Pauls Jonass 1st 1st KTM
2nd Jorge Prado 3rd 3rd KTM
3rd Jeremy Seewer 5th 2nd Suzuki
4th Benoit Paturel 2nd 9th Yamaha
5th Darian Sanayei 6th 4th Kawasaki
6th Thomas Kjer Olsen 4th 7th Husqvarna
7th Brent Van doninck 7th 6th Yamaha
8th Vsevolod Brylyakov 19th 8th Kawasaki
9th Michele Cervellin 9th 11th Honda
10th Julien Lieber 16th 5th KTM
11th Calvin Vlaanderen 12th 13th KTM
12th Samuele Bernardini 14th 12th TM
13th Brian Bogers 11th 16th KTM
14th Thomas Covington 8th 20th Husqvarna
15th Iker Larranaga Olano 15th 15th Husqvarna
16th Adam Sterry 23rd 10th Kawasaki
17th Ivo Monticelli 17th 14th KTM
18th Hunter Lawrence 13th 18th Suzuki
19th Ben Watson 19th 17th KTM
20th Davy Pootjes 18th 33rd KTM

MXGP Championship Standings

STanding Rider Points
1st Tim Gajser 106
2nd Antonio Cairoli 96
3rd Clement Desalle 91
4th Jeremy Van Horebeek 84
5th Evgeny Bobryshev 82
6th Gautier Paulin 72
7th Romain Febvre 65
8th Kevin Strijbos 56
9th Shaun Simpson 55
10th Max Anstie 49
11th Glenn Coldenhoff 48
12th Max Nagl 46
13th Jeffrey Herlings 40
14th Jordi Tixier 36
15th RUi goncalves 32
16th Arnaud Tonus 32
17th Jose Butron 27
18th Tanel Leok 24
19th Arminas Jasikonis 20
20th Valentin Guillod 14

MX2 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Jeremy Seewer 110
2nd Pauls Jonass 107
3rd Benoit Paturel 104
4th Julien Lieber 99
5th Thomas Kjer Olsen 99
6th Brent Van doninck 73
7th Samuele Bernardini​ 70
8th Jorge Prado 67
9th Michele Cervellin 62
10th Vsevolod Brylyakov​ 59
11th Darian Sanayei 57
12th Brian Bogers 49
13th Adam Sterry 43
14th Davy Pootjes 42
15th Thomas Covington 15
16th Hunter Lawrence 34
17th Ben Watson 34
18th Calvin Vlaanderen 32
19th Iker Larranaga Olano​ 19
20th Ivo Monticelli 25

Amsoil Arenacross

Round 10 – Portland, Oregon

250AX 

Overall Finish Rider Moto 1 Moto 2 Bike
1st Gavin Faith 1st 2nd Kawasaki
2nd Jace Owen 2nd 1st Honda
3rd Chris Blose 3rd 3rd Yamaha
4th Daniel Herrlein 4th 4th KTM
5th Travis Sewell 5th 5th Kawasaki
6th Gared Steinke 6th 6th Kawasaki
7th Cody VanBuskirk 7th 8th KTM
8th Ben Lamay 9th 7th Honda
9th Matt Goerke 8th 12th Yamaha
10th Hunter Sayles 12th 10th KTM

AX Lites West Region 

Overall Finish Rider Bike
1st Jared Lesher KTM
2nd Hunter Sayles KTM
3rd Kinser Endicott Yamaha
4th Hunter Hilton Husqvarna
5th Robbie Wageman  Yamaha
6th Miles Daniele  KTM
7th Jake Hogan Yamaha
8th Ryan Breece Kawasaki
9th Parker Fleming Husqvarna
10th Austin Walton Yamaha

250AX Race to the Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Jace Owen 38
2nd Gavin Faith 38
3rd Chris Blose 33
4th Daniel Herrlein 29
5th Travis Sewell 27
6th Gared Steinke 26
7th Ben Lamay 22
8th Cody VanBuskirk 21
9th Matt Goerke 18
10th Josh Osby 8

AX Lites West Region Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Hunter Sayles 56
2nd Kared Lesher 56
3rd Ryan Breece 54
4th Hunter Hilton 32
5th Dylan Bolinger 22
6th Parker Fleming 22
7th Jeramy Taylor 19
8th Kinser Endicott 14
9th Miles Daniele 13
10th Robbie Wageman 12

Superenduro World Championship

Round 4 - Albi, France

Prestige Class 

Overall Finish Rider
1st Alfredo Gomez
2nd Jonny Walker
3rd Colton Haaker
4th Manuel Lettenbichler
5th Mario Roman
6th Mike Brown
7th Pascal Rauchenecker
8th Xavier Leon Sole
9th Eloi Salsench
10th Aurelien Addesso
Haaker wins the championship.
Haaker wins the championship. Husqvarna

Prestige Class Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Colton Haaker 216
2nd Alfredo Gomez 209
3rd Jonny Walker 201
4th Mario Roman 128
5th Pascal Rauchenecker 101
6th Manuel Lettenbichler 99
7th Mike Brown 81
8th Eloi Salsench 70
9th Tadeusz Blazusiak 58
10th Rannar Uusna 55

Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross 

Class Rider
Open Pro Sport Joey Crown (KAW)
WMX  Hannah Hodges (KAW)
450 B Carter Halpain (YAM)
450 C Adam Johnson (YAM)
250 A Joey Crown (KAW)
250 B Garrett Marchbanks (KAW)
250 B Limited Luke Neese (YAM)
250 C  Gian Luca Scavino (KTM)
250 C Limited Stockton Stinebaugh (YAM)
250 C Jr. (14-17) Stockton Stinebaugh (YAM)
125 (12+) Ethan Mann (KTM)
College (16-24) Dirco Van Der Westhuizen (YAM)
Schoolboy 1 (12-16) Jalek Swoll (HSQ)
Schoolboy 2 (14-16) Lance Kobusch (KAW)
Junior (25+) Kyle Keast (HSQ)
Vet B/C (30+) Diego Tavares (HON)
Vet (35+) Greg Pamart (KAW)
Senior (40+) John Grewe (KAW)
Senior B/C (40+) James Adams (SUZ)
Senior (45+) John Grewe (KAW)
Masters (50+) John Grewe (KAW)
Women Amateur (12+) Jordan Jarvis (YAM)
Girls Jr. (9-13) Tayler Allred (KTM)
Girls Sr. (12-16)  Jazzmyn Canfield (YAM)
Super Mini 1 (12-15) Stilez Robertson (KAW)
Super Mini 2 (13-16)  Stilez Robertson (KAW)
Mini Sr. 1 (12-13) Jett Reynolds (KAW)
Mini Sr. 2 (12-14) Kaeden Amerine (KTM)
85 (9-12) Jett Reynolds (KAW)
85 (9-11) Nick Romano (KAW)
65 (10-11) Casey Cochran (COB)
65 (7-11) Daxton Bennick (KTM)
65 (7-9) Bradyn Johnson (KTM)
51 (7-8) Limited Mikah Carpenter (COB)
51 (4-8) Limited Drew Adams (COB)
51 (4-6) Limited  Gage Dunham (COB)

For complete results from the 2017 RCSX, click HERE.

Other 2017 Championship Standings

Amsoil Arenacross

AX Lites East Region

Standing Rider Points
1st Justin Cooper 116
2nd Jacob Williamson 101
3rd Isaac Teasdale 99
4th Scott Zont 62
5th Heath Harrison 58
6th Brandon Gourley 52
7th Josiah Hempen 31
8th Broc Gourley 30
9th Jayce Pennington 28
10th Dylan Greer 26

FIM World Motocross Championship

WMX Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Courtney Duncan 41
2nd Nicky van Wordragen 40
3rd Shana van der Vlist 31
4th Anne Borchers 31
5th Kiara Fontanesi 30
6th Larissa Papenmeier 30
7th Genette Vaage 28
8th Amandine Verstappen 27
9th Livia Lancelot 26
10th Nancy Van De Ven 25

AMA National Enduro Series

Standing Rider Points
1st Steward Baylor Jr 30
2nd Kailub Russell 25
3rd Thad Duvall 21
4th Russell Bobbitt 18
5th Andrew Delong 16
6th Trevor Bollinger 15
7th Cory Buttrick 14
8th Grant Baylor 13
9th Jesse Groemm 12
10th Josh Toth 11

British Motocross Championship

MX1 

Standing Rider Points
1st Jake Nicholls 50
2nd Graeme Irwin 38
3rd Steven Lenoir 38
4th Brad Anderson 36
5th Robert Davidson 29
6th Ashley Wilde 28
7th Kristian Whatley 27
8th Jamie Law 24
9th Gert Krestinov 23
10th James Harrison 20

MX2 

sTanding Rider Points
1st Ben Watson 50
2nd Hari Kullas 35
3rd Brad Todd 32
4th Martin Barr 29
5th Mel Pocock 29
6th Jake Millward 28
7th Lewis Tombs 25
8th Josh Gilbert 24
9th Todd Kellett 22
10th Jordan Divall 20

New Zealand Motocross Championship

MX1 

Standing Rider Points
1st Dean Ferris 70
2nd Todd Waters 64
3rd Cody Cooper 56
4th Luke Styks 52
5th Rhys Carter 48
6th Kade Mosig 43
7th Kayne Lamont 43
8th Brad Groombridge 39
9th Roydon White 34
10th Kieran Scheele 33

MX2 

Standing Rider Points
1st Dylan Walsh 75
2nd Hamish Harwood 66
3rd Hadleigh Knight 60
4th Trent Collins 48
5th Ethan Martens 47
6th Logan Blackburn 45
7th Blake Gillard 41
8th Benjamin Broad 40
9th Kaleb Barham 38
10th Tyler Steiner 32

2017 Champions

Rider Championship/Race Class
Nick Schmidt​ ADAC MX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
Sam Sunderland​ Dakar Rally Bike
Brock Hoyer​ Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli​ Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Jorge Prado​ Italian Motocross Championship MX2
Mike Brown 250 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Marshal Weltin 450 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Thomas Ramette​ Pro Class Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
Graham Jarvis​ Hell's Gate Bike
Colton Haaker SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class