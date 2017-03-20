Martin, Maeda, Drakes, Lindsay on Pulpmx Show Tonight

The Pulpmx Show presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing comes in tonight with a comprehensive look at the Indianapolis SX with hosts Steve Matthes and Michael Lindsay from VitalMX.com. We’ll talk to Lindsay about what’s going on in suspension in the pits, moderating a huge forum like VitalMX.com, and more.

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM’s Alex Martin has had an up and down season on the East Coast with a podium, heat race win, some crashes, and this weekend a tip over costing him third place. We’ll have Big Al on tonight to talk about Indianapolis and more.

Enzo Suspension’s Ross Maeda is one of the most respected men in the sport and we’ll have him on tonight to talk suspension with his ex-employee Lindsay and he’ll regale us with some stories along the way as well.

A guy named Dave Drakes will be on tonight to talk about something cool he’s doing for the privateers of the sport. Drakes has a Privateer VIP program for SX he’s doing where a fan can hang out with a privateer at a race and help him out all at the same time. We’ll have Dave on tonight to explain more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guy Travis will do his best to get it answered on the BTOSports.com Tweet at Travis segment.

We’ll also answer the N-Fab Question of the Day as well as read off some Race Tech emails. Our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment. The Gear Alloy Cold Call is always fun also right?

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 6:00 p.m. PST/9:00 p.m. EST and we’ll be streaming live and hosting a chat room. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching Pulpmx Show and listen live on the Pulpmx App as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com as well as the Pulpmx App on your smartphone or iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on Pulpmxshow.com.

