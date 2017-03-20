GP Report: MXGP of Argentina

Argentina was the domain of a fully fit Tim Gajser. The world champion was fastest on Saturday (with Kawasaki’s Jordi Tixier second but then he crashed and hurt his groin, and therefore the French youngster had to sit out the second moto on Sunday) and hunted his way with relish to the lead in both outings. Suffering with the flu in Qatar and Indonesia, Neuquen was finally a glimpse of the full potential of the Slovenian with the new factory CRF450R and it looked ominous for the rest of the MXGP pack. The 20-year-old has now won three of the last four motos in Patagonia.

“It was a perfect weekend and I was riding well,” said Gajser, who now also makes his Honda a little redder as series leader [as it will now be equipped with red number plates]. “The season didn’t start in the best way but I have been working really hard and training back at home, I never stop working and it’s now paying off.”

Monster Energy Yamaha’s Jeremy Van Horebeek was best-of-the-rest with a 2-3 for second overall. The Belgian was at a loss to explain his lack of pace in the opening two rounds but after having “regrouped” and making some technical tweaks to the YZ450FM, he showed more consistency to grasp his first podium finish since Charlotte last year. Teammate Romain Febvre was fifth overall; and the second moto fall proved costly in preventing the sometimes-erratic 2015 champion from his first spray of champagne this term.

Mixing relief with a little disbelief on the podium was second Honda HRC man Evgeny Bobryshev, the Russian defying the effects of a virus to find his way to the runner-up slot in the second moto and securing the last step of the box. Bobryshev’s form warded off numerous hopefuls of third place overall as the MXGP pack circulated close together and with many of the top 10 in a tight bracket of high 1 minute 47 second and low ’48 lap-times, Rockstar Energy IceOne Husqvarna’s Gautier Paulin (fourth) was in the thick of the mid-top 10 disputes.

“The weekend was very difficult, mainly because of the starts and also the riders were very close together on this track and you could not make the difference; you had to take some risks to pass the others,” said Cairoli, whose two errors in the formative stages of the motos meant a busy and draining day for the Sicilian to fire back to seventh overall. Indonesian mud conqueror Shaun Simpson was also in the fray for the top 10 during the first race but was clipped by teammate Arnaud Tonus at the start of the second and the Scot was another rider on the comeback trail, managing 13th place by the flag.