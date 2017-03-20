Bercy Supercross Returns to Paris

The Paris-Bercy Supercross will once again be held in the country's capital after taking a brief hiatus and moving to Lille four years ago. Europe's largest and most popular supercross race will now be held in the soon to be finished U-Arena in Paris which has a floor area that is double the size of Lille and triple the size of the old stadium in Bercy. The new stadium also features a new heating system and can accommodate up to 40,000 fans.

The list of confirmed riders has yet to be released, but the event is scheduled to take place on Saturday (evening), November 18, and Sunday (afternoon), November 19.

You can view the full press release below.