450 Words: We Got Ourselves a Series!

You can see it in the combatants. Dungey shrugged off the pressure and challenges this year, he’s grown comfortable in his own skin and his role as champion. But this weekend finally produced some cracks—it wasn’t 2011 Dunge, but no doubt frustration is starting to mount. I’ll argue to the death that Dungey never “takes a podium” but instead tries to win and sometimes merely finishes on the podium. He is not happy right now.

“I’ve been in his [Tomac’s] position, behind Ryan Villopoto for four years, and I don’t like it,” Dungey said on Saturday night. “It bothered me and it upset me a lot, to the point where I hated the sport. I didn’t like it at all. I wanted to be done. So bringing that back, I work too hard not to get the top result. We all do—myself, the team, the people around me, everybody. It’s a complicated question you’re asking, but it’s very simple as what we want to accomplish.”

Meanwhile, Tomac, the cyborg, the man who stares holes through walls and competitors, is on his game. He is the monster that movie makers create with CGI—go and try your puny human weapons on him, he simply shrugs them off like King Kong eating airplanes. Tomac is back to full beast mode, and that’s scary, but we also know he’s gotten to that level a few times before and ended up throwing it away. Plus, the 12-point hole means he must be nearly perfect down the stretch. He doesn’t have to win every race to win the title, but he has to come close. Finishing a season with 12 wins in the final 14 races, and nine in a row, is very, very, very hard. Plus, one bad result and Dungey is back in control.

Nothing is certain from either side.