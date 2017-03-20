250 Words: Martin and Cianciarulo

You mentioned arm pump to [Jason] Weigandt last weekend. Is it because of the timed main events? I don’t think you’ve ever had it before. What would bring this on? What’s leading to it? Do you even know?

It has been a career-long problem for me. I don’t really publicly complain about it too much. But in Daytona Weigandt just caught me after the race and I was heated. I have been struggling with it worse than normal this year. I cut quite a bit of things out of my diet this week, and just therapy, trying to work the arms. Last resort I guess I can always get arm pump surgery, but I’d like to avoid that if I could. It’s been frustrating but I think it’s not just one thing, whether it’s supplements, eating, training, and bike setup. There are just a lot of things that you can factor in. Confidence, obviously. But when you have a guy that’s like we’re all as fit as we are and you get it in like four or five laps, then you’re like, ah … it’s frustrating. At Daytona I think I got it on lap six or seven. I was just like, what’s going on here?

It’s not like it’s with setup or something you can focus in on one problem. Arm pump, most people don’t even know, and you’ve got to go through a bunch of different things to maybe figure it out. Does that get frustrating where you’re like, “I’ve changed everything. I’ve changed this, I’ve changed this,” and none of it’s working? Does that get frustrating?

Yeah, for sure. Especially in the moment when you get it. In outdoors it’s nice because I’ll typically get it in the first motos, but you have 35 minutes and for me I kind of blow it out a little bit. Then second motos I’ve really rarely gotten arm pump. So it’s just one of those things you kind of learn to deal with and you learn to ride with it. I can tell you I’ve gotten pretty damn good with forearms just fully locked solid.

Does it happen in testing and stuff to where you can kind of figure out how to ride through it, or is it just when you’re coming out here?

No, and that’s the thing … you could easily say it’s mental, because I really don’t get it ever in practice. So it’s maybe a couple things. The intensity is not high enough in practice, or the tracks just aren’t as tough. I’m sure there’s times in the main event where I probably don’t breathe for three minutes. So there’s a lot of things. You can’t just point the finger at anyone really than me. It’s something I can work on.

Adam Cianciarulo | Fifth in 250SX

Racer X: How’s the knee first of all?

Adam Cianciarulo: After the practice Zach [Osborne] and I got into it there, both sides. It really wasn’t that bad. I just kind of jumped off the track and I planted my leg a little bit and hyperextended it. Man, it stung for a minute. It was God-awful pain. Even like the first 30 minutes after it I was like, “Man, there’s no way I’m going to be able to do it tonight.” But luckily we were able to get decent enough for the practice to throw down an okay lap. I think I was ninth or 10th or something like that. Felt decent in the heat race, got a start. The knee started to loosen up at the end. I actually felt better at the end. I was happy with third. The main event, too. I didn’t get a great start and got stuck behind [Dylan] Ferrandis there in the beginning. Those guys kind of gapped me, but I’m not too bummed on my ride to be honest with you. For what we were dealing with with the knee, I think if I would have had a camera following me all day and seeing the knee, people would be like giving me hugs right now. It was pretty terrible. Just to get this one over with felt like I rode good for what I had, to get a fifth. We’re 18 down. That sucks, but this thing’s going to go all the way down to Vegas. The knee should be good after a week.

Obviously you haven’t had an MRI. Do they fear structural damage or anything?

No. I haven’t really got any indication. I didn’t even really want to know. If I could ride, I was going to ride. There’s no question about it. If I could ride tonight I definitely can ride next week. I might not do too much riding this week, but I should be ready to fight for a win by next weekend.