Watch: Clason and Catanzaro's LCQ Crash
March 19, 2017 11:20am | by: Dan Carlson
Once again, the LCQ is where we saw some of the most exciting racing of the night. Cade Clason and AJ Catanzaro were battling it out for the final transfer spot into the main event when Clason tried to force the inside pass in the final tight corner before the finish line. Watch what happens:
Adam Enticknap snuck by the two for the final transfer spot into the main. Catanzaro ended up cutting his arm on his footpeg when his bike fell on top of him, but he says he'll be ready to go for next week. There doesn't appear to be any bad blood between the two privateers, though, as is evident from Clason's Instagram post.