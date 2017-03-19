The Conversation: Tomac, Musquin, Dungey

On Saturday night, at Round 11 of Monster Energy Supercross, Eli Tomac captured his sixth victory in the last eight races. In the process, he cut his points deficit to just 12. As we pointed out in Saturday Night Live, in the last three races, the Monster Energy Kawasaki rider has led 57 of a possible 69 laps.

Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin recovered from a recent bout with the flu to take a hard fought second behind Tomac. Musquin actually came from behind to catch his teammate and points leader, Ryan Dungey, to capture his first podium since Minneapolis.

Dungey, as mentioned, was passed late by Musquin and finished third. At one point in the race, he cut Tomac’s lead to just one second and looked like he was going to make a charge, but he couldn’t get it done.

All three riders spoke with the media after the race. We’ll have full transcriptions later. For now, you can watch the video below.