Saturday Night Live: Indianapolis

While he’s seen his points lead be trimmed to 12, and on a night where he wasn’t at his best (losing ground to Tomac and then being passed by his teammate Marvin Musquin for second) Dungey is still happy to be in the position he’s in with six rounds remaining.

“The pressure isn’t on me necessarily. I’ve won championships. These guys haven’t [yet]. So they are going for their first one. If anything, I’m in a good position, with the position I’m in with the points. I wouldn’t change it for the world. I’ve been in his [Tomac’s] position. I was behind Ryan Villopoto for four years and I don’t like it and it bothered me and it upset me a lot to the point where I hated the sport. I didn’t like it all. I wanted to be done.”

After battling the flu the past two weeks, Musquin looked back to 100 percent. He qualified fastest, and then after starting fourth, he tracked Dungey down late in the race and made the pass for second on lap 19 of 27.

“It was really difficult,” Musquin said of battling his illness. “You don’t want to be sick when you have 17 rounds in a row. Every weekend you have your routine and your program and your putting in a lot of work and you get sick—it happens. But I was sick pretty bad. I had a bad flu. I had a fever every night.”