Insight: Osborne, Savatgy, Smith

On Saturday night, at Round 11 of Monster Energy Supercross, Zach Osborne captured his third win of the 250SX East Region in a hard fought battle with title rival Joey Savatgy. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider now holds a nine-point lead with four rounds remaining in the series.

Savatgy held the lead early in the race, but was passed by Osborne after the whoop section. Savatgy held close to Osborne, but wasn’t able to make a move and get the lead back. He finished second on the night.

Jordon Smith found the podium for the first time since the 250SX season opener. Smith ran with the lead pack before getting held up by his teammate Alex Martin when Martin crashed. He lost the lead pack, but rode to a strong third.

All three riders spoke with the media after the race. We’ll have full transcriptions later. For now, you can watch the video below.