Video: Cianciarulo, Osborne Collide in Practice

Points leader Zach Osborne set the fastest time in the first practice, but that wasn’t the big story. Early in the session, Adam Cianciarulo took Osborne high in a corner. Osborne retaliated a few corners later, slamming AC hard, and knocking him off the track. AC was down for some time and received attention from the Alpinestars Medical team. He did get up under his own power and walked gingerly to the mule and was carted off the track. He did not continue the session. Cianciarulo is going to try and ride second practice.

Update: Cianciarulo qualified eighth in practice.